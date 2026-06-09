‘Are You Serious?’: Karoline Leavitt Tries to Rescue Trump’s Struggling Birthday Bash as One Painful Reminder Fuels Backlash She Didn’t See Coming

Donald Trump is calling the shots in Washington, D.C., but respect has been hard to come by.

Now, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is clocking in to ensure the administration’s next stunt goes off without a hitch.

The 28-year-old has been on maternity leave since late April. She and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, 60, and her nearly 2-year-old son Niko welcomed baby girl Viviana to the family on May 1.

Karoline Leavitt’s position as White House press secretary has brought her under fire over President Trump’s Freedom 250 events. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Trump’s “superstar” spokeswoman hasn’t led a press briefing in weeks.

But her presence is still being felt, and people have plenty to say about it.

The president’s latest attempt to garner praise will see him pull off a wild event on the National Mall.

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Since his January 2025 inauguration, Trump has been eager to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday.

“The Great American State Fair” kickoff begins on June 24, only 10 days after the president celebrates turning 80.

The fair “will feature military flyovers, ceremonial presentations, performances by ‘The President’s Own’ United States Marine Band, the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” Armed Forces choirs, and special musical performances,” according to Freedom250.org.

He’ll be booed there too. No one likes him. He’s a loser. — JayEl (@thelipbalms) June 9, 2026

Trump is spearheading the celebration positioned as “a nationwide tribute to the people, traditions, history, and spirit that make America the greatest nation on Earth.”

Posts from the Freedom 250 X account rely on AI-enhanced videos. Their idea showcases a stage, bright lights, a Ferris wheel, and the promise of people flooding the National Mall.

The uploads have been reshared by his staffers shamelessly plugging their boss’ “triumph of the American spirit” campaign.

Leavitt’s participation in the resharing has generated a wave of criticism that the Trump administration likely never saw coming.

A critic wrote, “The fact that she prioritizes Trump over her child is disgusting,” and another person said she should “stay away.”

Her attempt to rescue the “Great American State Fair” has fueled reactions like, “Leavitt is a piece of work. Why don’t you just stay home and raise your kids and take care of your husband (daddy figure) before it’s too late.”

Two others said, “Are you serious!!!!” and “Sure don’t miss all her evil lies!”

Hecklers doubted that Leavitt would remain off the clock for long. She returned to work days after welcoming her son, Niko, in July 2024.

Still, her best efforts to support the president — including a recent family trip to the unfinished Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool — can’t shield Trump from ridicule.

“He’ll be booed there too. No one likes him. He’s a loser,” an X user typed.

Trump was booed while attending Monday’s NBA Finals matchup between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

One individual brutally reminded Leavitt of what happens when people are pushed to perform for Trump.

“Sweetheart not even the performers want to perform at it what makes you think any of us are going to f–king go,” they wrote.

Several artists backed out of performing during the fair’s concert series.

Trump boasted that he would bring “the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World” to the stage — himself.