‘Almost Busted a Gut’: Trump’s Secret Diet Exposed, Republican Insider Claims His Fast-Food Fixation May Be Linked to His Health Problems

President Donald Trump‘s gluttonous eating habits were exposed on the podcast “Chambers, Changes, and Conversations,” and they are about what you’d expect.

Republican National Committee chairman Joe Gruters appeared on the podcast on Oct. 15, and he gave a detailed report of Trump’s usual McDonald’s order, which is plentiful.

Donald Trump’s McDonald’s order was revealed, and it’s about what you’d expect. (Photo: YouTube/The White House)

After the RNC chairman was asked about the funniest thing that happened to him on the campaign trail during the 2024 election, he replied, “The amount, and what the president eats.”

‘You’ve Gotta be Kidding’: Trump’s Meltdown About His Legs Has People Demanding Answers About His Health Report

“He had hot fries waiting for him from McDonald’s,” Gruters continued. “Then he had a Filet-O-Fish, a Quarter Pounder, and a Big Mac, and I think he combined two of them.”

Trump’s order doesn’t stop there, and Gruters shared that the president likes him some “orange soda” at McDonald’s, which serves Hi-C and Fanta orange soda.

Gruters added, “I had two of the sandwiches and I was as sick as a dog for 24 hours, but I did enjoy it.”

“How does a guy that is as senior as him get away with eating all this McDonald’s, probably on a consistent basis? He loves McDonald’s,” said Gruters. “McDonald’s should be paying that guy.”

RNC Chair reveals Trump's McDonald's order:



-Fries with no sauce

-One Filet-O-Fish

-One Quarter Pounder

-One Big Mac (with 2 of the 3 sandwiches above "combined")

-One orange soda pic.twitter.com/hdzZUQbrDQ — FactPost (@factpostnews) October 14, 2025

The Daily Beast shared the news while calling Trump‘s self-made McDonald’s sandwich “a hideous Franken-burger,” and users quickly weighed in.

“You are what you eat. So the frankenburger sounds disgusting, so that matches a description of Trump.”

“Trump is the healthiest, most fit president….. since never. I almost busted a gut after reading that fake (semi-annual) once-a-year physical summary, which took up less than a single page,” added another. “Not a single word about things we all know he’s dealing with.”

HuffPost users on Facebook also chimed in on Trump’s diet. “He eats the wrapper too doesn’t he?”

“I know his body be funky,” joked one. “And his doctor proclaimed him to be healthy? Jesus.”

Another user replied, “Come on, McDonald’s food … do your job !!”

Trump’s physician claimed the president is in “exceptional health” on Oct. 17 after his physical at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“President Donald J. Trump remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological and physical performance,” wrote his doctor, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella.

The Independent reported that Trump‘s McDonald’s preferences are 136 percent of the daily intake of saturated and trans fats recommended by healthcare professionals, and his order hasn’t changed much from 2017. The president is said to have routinely ordered “two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish, and a chocolate malted.”

The order was shared in the book “Let Trump Be Trump” by the 79-year-old’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, and his top aide, David Bossie.

“On Trump Force One, there were four major food groups,” wrote the authors. “McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza, and Diet Coke.”