‘Absolute Waste’: Trump’s ‘Pool Guy’ Tries to Shut Down Reflecting Pool Mistakes— Then Let It Slip the Issue He’s Attacked Obama for Still Exists

President Donald Trump plans to spend millions of dollars renovating the White House, including more than $400 million to replace the demolished East Wing with a ballroom nearly twice the size of the White House itself.

Trump is known for throwing lavish parties at his Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, and he claims the White House ballroom is needed to host similar events for foreign leaders in Washington, D.C. The president is also repairing water fountains throughout the city, and he recently renovated the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Trump’s Reflecting Pool project faces criticism as experts warn the iconic landmark could again be covered in green algae if failing underground pipes are not replaced. ((Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images; Aaron Schwartz/Pool/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Trump ordered the reflecting pool painted American Flag Blue, which is a dark navy that many critics have said appears black.

The renovations are estimated to have cost more than $14 million after initial estimates of around $1 million. Atlantic Industrial Coatings, Trump’s “pool guy,” won the contract after some shady and possibly illegal dealings.

The Reflecting Pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial is once again filled with water following President Donald Trump's renovations.



Crews began work in April after Trump announced plans to repaint the landmark's floor in what he calls "American flag blue."



While Trump put the… pic.twitter.com/1DSyzOsOuB — PBS News (@NewsHour) June 9, 2026

Alex Starkey from Atlantic Industrial Coatings recently shared a video to combat the critics who pushed back on the cost of the project.

They also say the reflecting pool looks black. Starkey said the crew began working in April, seven days per week, “twelve to fourteen hours a day” to finish the job by June, according to an interview with MAGA supporter Emily Miller.

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“It’s definitely blue,” he said in the video. “A very, very dark blue, but it is blue.”

He then noted that if you can tell by putting something black against the paint job, and he proceeded to put a piece of black fabric against the bottom of the pool to indicate the difference.

“Black, blue, black blue,” he said as he pointed back and forth between the fabric and the reflecting pool.

After the video made the rounds on social media, the criticism continued as folks noted the enormous amount of money used to renovate the reflecting pool.

“An absolute waste of taxpayer funds,” wrote one. “Increasing the price 7x also makes it look like a complete fraud. Where did that money go?”

“Look at this fuxking hillbilly pos,” added another.

Miller is a strong Trump supporter and promoted the president’s official America 250 gear on Instagram. The POTUS is cashing in by selling merchandise like “USA 250 Anniversary” hats for America’s 250th Birthday. He is also selling hats for $55 that feature Mount Rushmore, a bald eagle, and an American flag, and Trump is hosting a UFC fight on the South Lawn of the White House to celebrate as well.

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has historically had issues with algae due to leaks, and Starkey admitted that the problem has not been resolved, despite the hefty price tag.

“So the algae could still be an issue,” he said before passing the buck. “That’s up to the Park

Service.”

Starkey also admitted that he didn’t test waterproofing before filling the reflecting pool with water, but he claimed that every joint and seam was inspected. “It reflects beautifully,” he added.