‘He’s Scared!’: Trump Tried to Act Unbothered After His Public Humiliation Went Viral, Then Slipped and Said Something That Made It Even Worse

President Donald Trump’s weekend went from bad to worse after a viral clip showing him getting publicly humiliated sent him into damage-control mode.

Trump on Sunday tried to dismiss the weekend-long humiliation as “a joke,” rejecting accusations that he’s running the country like an authoritarian and insisting he works tirelessly for the American people. But his shaky tone and a careless threat he let slip only convinced critics he was rattled.

“I’m not a king. I work my ass off to make our country great. That’s all it is. I’m not a king at all,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while returning from Florida to the White House.

The comments came after millions of demonstrators filled streets across all 50 states and several major cities worldwide on Saturday to mark “No Kings Day,” the second mass protest of its kind this year. Organizers said roughly 2,600 rallies were held across the U.S., with particularly large turnouts in Atlanta, Washington, New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

When asked about the protests, Trump downplayed their size and impact, suggesting that an estimated 7 million demonstrators across the country were paid for or orchestrated by wealthy Democratic donors.

“I think it’s a joke,” he said. “I looked at the people. They’re not representative of this country, and I looked at all the brand new signs paid for. I guess it was paid for by Soros and other radical left lunatics. It looks like it was. We’re checking out. The demonstrations were very small, very ineffective and the people were whacked out. When you look at those people, those are not representative of the people of our country.”

Trump reiterated his rejection of the “king” label in an interview taped ahead of the weekend’s marches. “They’re referring to me as a king. I’m not a king,” he said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Online, Trump’s critics declared the protests a success, pointing to the president’s response as proof that the movement had struck a nerve.

“HE CAN FRONT FOR THE CAMERAS, BUT HE KNOWS EXACTLY WTF IT WAS!! He’s scared,” wrote comedian and political commentar DL Hughley in his viral post on Instagram.

Others mocked Trump’s attempt to minimize the massive protests.

“7 million folks compared to 70 people who attended his boring birthday parade back in July,” one user wrote. Another added, “He was watching all day fuming and having temper tantrums. Good work protesters!!!”

Another zeroed in on Trump’s word choice and called out his subtle threat.

“We’re checking it out” is the sentence that shouldn’t go unnoticed. Will you be using government resources to find out who organized peaceful protests? Then, what? Will there be consequences for exercising constitutionally protected rights?”

Trump and US Attorney General Pam Bondi do indeed plan to use government resources as they’ve been making the rounds insisting they’ll get to the bottom of who’s funding the synchronized and organized “beautiful wood” signs of so-call Antifa members.

To which another joked, “If I had known Soros was paying for signs, I wouldn’t have bothered to make my own!”

Another person commented on Trump’s inability to not spew lies, “All the dude had to say was, this is America and people have the right to protest 😂 but dude is so ready to start lying 😂.”

One more user hit the nail on the head, “It hurt his feelings! Yes Donald nobody likes you for real!!”

The demonstrations, which stretched from New York to London, were organized in response to what protesters describe as Trump’s strong-man rhetoric, including recent comments about invoking the Insurrection Act to deploy National Guard troops in U.S. cities.

Despite concerns about unrest, law enforcement agencies reported no major incidents. The NYPD said more than 100,000 people participated across the five boroughs without a single protest-related arrest. Police in Washington, Chicago, Los Angeles, and other major cities also described the gatherings as peaceful, with only brief street closures reported.

Republicans dismissed the protests as a partisan distraction from the ongoing government shutdown and budget stalemate. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, of Louisiana, told Fox Business that he hoped Democratic leaders “would be more open to the GOP plan after the demonstrations,” though he admitted that seemed unlikely.

While Trump’s aides tried to cast his remarks as good-humored, his sharp tone suggested the massive protests may have rattled the White House more than he was willing to admit.