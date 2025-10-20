‘Two Can Play That Game’: Trump’s Deranged New Post Sparks Panic Inside MAGA Circles and Fuels Fresh Doubts About His Mental Stability



Donald Trump has once again shattered expectations of presidential behavior with a shocking social media post that has Americans both stunned and bewildered, sparking fresh debate over whether the commander in chief has completely lost his grip on reality.

Late Saturday evening, Trump shared a 19-second video to his Truth Social account that depicts him wearing a crown, piloting a fighter jet emblazoned with “King Trump,” and dropping what appears to be excrement onto demonstrators in New York City. The clip, set to Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone” from the “Top Gun” soundtrack, has sparked widespread condemnation and disbelief across the political spectrum.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 17: U. S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press after he landed at West Palm Beach International Airport on October 17, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida. President Trump is spending his weekend at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The video was posted on the same day that millions of Americans participated in the “No Kings” demonstrations, a nationwide movement protesting what organizers describe as the administration’s authoritarian tendencies.

But seriously why would the President post an image on the Internet of airdropping feces on American cities? https://t.co/HFrJIFZaCg — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) October 19, 2025

Protesters gathered in cities and towns across all 50 states, holding signs reading “I Pledge Allegiance to No King” and voicing concerns about the direction of Trump’s presidency.

According to The New York Times, the protests, organized by progressive coalitions including Indivisible, 50501, and MoveOn, followed a June demonstration that drew an estimated five million participants to some 2,000 events nationwide.

Trump’s video specifically targeted footage from the New York City demonstration, incorporating real clips of left-wing influencer Harry Sisson from the protest.

The AI-generated sequence shows the brown liquid cascading onto Sisson and scores of other marchers in the streets of Manhattan. The grotesque imagery drew swift rebukes from lawmakers like Hawaii Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz and New York Democratic Rep. Yvette Clarke, and commentators.

Despite this, the White House joined in on the joke.

We’re built different.



Have a good night, everyone. 👑 pic.twitter.com/4WBVxq2Cfe — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 19, 2025

Social media erupted with criticism of the post, with many Yahoo! Entertainment readers reflecting the public’s shock.

One commenter wrote, “Posting such a video shows how unstable Trump is.”

Another added, “He lost his mind. And maga loves it.”

A third observer noted, “A perfect metaphor for what he’s doing to the constitution and our economy. Well played, Mr. president.”

Within hours of Donald Trump’s video, critics and fans alike began producing their own parodies to mock him in return. Some recreated Trump in absurd or humiliating scenarios—ranging from him in a diaper to him being “dumped on” by his own supporters—turning the same technology he used into a weapon of satire.

“Two can play at that game,” said one critic.

“Good one,” commented another.

“Take that MAGA.”

This latest controversy continues a troubling pattern of Trump embracing royal imagery through AI-generated content.

In February 2025, the White House played with the idea on social media.

The official White House account just referred to Trump as a “king” and posted an image with a crown on his head.



They’re not even hiding it. pic.twitter.com/v2CE2x4NkS — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) February 19, 2025

In May 2025, days after attending Pope Francis’ funeral in Rome, the president posted an AI image depicting himself as the pope, complete with papal vestments and headdress. The timing proved particularly inflammatory as it appeared just before the conclave to elect a new Catholic leader. Religious leaders condemned the post, with Pastor Jamal Bryant asking, “Now he wants to be king and pope?”

The White House official X account, once again, compounded the situation by reposting the papal image, igniting further outrage.

Earlier this year, Trump leaned into monarchal symbolism when White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich shared an AI image showing the president dressed as a king.

Trump embraced the portrayal, posting “Long live the king” on Truth Social after eliminating New York City’s congestion pricing program. The White House also shared an image of Trump and Vice President JD Vance wearing crowns alongside the Saturday protest video.

Interestingly, California Gov. Gavin Newsom turned the tables in October by posting AI-generated images depicting Trump as Marie Antoinette, the 18th-century French queen who became synonymous with aristocratic indifference to common people’s struggles.

NO HEALTH CARE FOR THE STUPID PEASANTS, BUT LOOK AT THE QUEEN’S GOLDEN OFFICE!!



(GOLDEN BIDET NOT PICTURED) https://t.co/dMi9bEtqv6 pic.twitter.com/ARLzGTDntr — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 7, 2025

Newsom’s jabs referenced the administration’s announcement of a $200 million state ballroom construction and the Oval Office’s transformation into what critics call a gaudy showcase of wealth. The renovations feature gold fixtures, gilded tables supported by gold eagles, elaborate filigree, and a giant gold mirror positioned for Trump to admire his reflection.

The feces-dropping video represents perhaps the most bizarre manifestation yet of Trump’s fixation on projecting power and dominance.

As Americans process this latest spectacle, the social media responses captured the prevailing sentiment: a president who views peaceful protesters as targets for digital humiliation has strayed far from the values of democratic leadership.