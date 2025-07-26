‘Trashy’: Donald Trump Blames Women’s ‘High Heel’ Shoes for Rose Garden Redo, Critics Say Makeover Is Just a Golden Shrine to Himself

Donald Trump’s latest White House renovation has transformed one of America’s most iconic outdoor spaces into what many are calling a concrete testament to his personal aesthetic.

The president’s controversial makeover of the historic Rose Garden is nearing completion, with recent photographs revealing the dramatic extent of changes to the beloved green space that has hosted countless presidential moments since the Kennedy administration.

Trump paved over the White House Rose Garden with concrete, claiming it protects women in high heels from sinking into wet grass during events. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Recent images taken on July 22 showcase the stunning reality of Trump’s vision, according to Town and Country.

Melania and Donald Trump are ruining the White House Rose Garden once again.



Where manicured grass once provided a verdant backdrop for press conferences and state events, a large concrete slab now dominates the historic landscape. The paved surface represents a radical departure from the garden’s traditional design, which featured a central lawn established in 1961 at President John F. Kennedy’s request.

Trump defended his decision during a March interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, offering a practical explanation that has sparked both support and ridicule.

“You know, we use [the Rose Garden] for press conferences, and it doesn’t work because the people fall,” he explained matter-of-factly. “The terrain can be wet, and the soft ground can be an issue for some… Women, with the high heels, it just didn’t work.”

The president’s reasoning centers on safety concerns, particularly for female attendees navigating the outdoor space during official events. He also posted a picture of the men he hired to complete the job.

President Donald Trump invited in the hardworking men improving the White House Rose Garden and signing hats for all 🇺🇸

This marks the second major alteration to the Rose Garden in recent years.

First lady Melania Trump previously oversaw significant changes in 2020, introducing limestone borders that drew fierce criticism from historians.

NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss described her botanical vision as “grim,” writing that the “evisceration of White House Rose Garden was completed a year ago this month, and here was the grim result — decades of American history made to disappear.”

Melania’s office fired back sharply at the historian’s assessment, defending their work through social media. Her team wrote that Beschloss “has proven his ignorance by showing a picture of the Rose Garden in its infancy. The Rose Garden is graced with a healthy & colorful blossoming of roses. His misleading information is dishonorable & he should never be trusted as a professional historian,” according to People.

The current renovations go far beyond Melania’s earlier limestone additions. A White House official described the new construction as a “restoration” that demonstrates the first family’s “deep respect for the history of the White House and for the Rose Garden.” The official emphasized that this project “preserves the beauty of the space and builds on the work done in 2020, with a focus on enhancing practical use and guest experience for those attending special events.”

Yet critics see something entirely different in Trump’s redesign philosophy.

The concrete makeover coincides with the president’s broader transformation of White House interiors, including extensive gilding of the Oval Office. Trump enlisted his “gold guy,” cabinetmaker John Icart, to create golden borders for political portraits, gilded fireplace mantel carvings, and a gold Trump crest in a doorway.

These updates echo the aesthetic of both Mar-a-Lago and Trump’s Trump Tower apartment, creating a stark contrast to the understated elegance favored by previous administrations.

Public reaction has been swift and divided.

“They are letting the world know who they are pure cold hearted. Stone. Black,” wrote one critic, connecting the physical transformation to broader symbolic meanings.

Another commenter expressed historical concern, noting, “This was Dolly Madison rose garden i think she would be highly upset that it was destroyed.”

The practical versus aesthetic debate continues to rage online.

“How sad. Take a lovely garden area and kill it. Hopefully another administration can restore it,” lamented one observer, while another sarcastically commented, “Oh God forbid you wouldn’t be able to look at those women in there high heels.”

Perhaps the most pointed criticism came from someone who wrote, “It’s supposed to be the Rose GARDEN – not the Rose Driveway or Rose Walkway. Remaking the historical White House into a second gaudy, trashy Mar-a-Lago isn’t what most Americans want.”

Another commenter joked, “The Beverly Hillbillies have moved into the White House.”

The Rose Garden’s transformation represents more than mere landscaping changes. The space, originally designed by philanthropist Rachel Lambert “Bunny” Mellon during the Kennedy era, has served as a backdrop for everything from formal state dinners to crucial press briefings and presidential award ceremonies.

Construction crews are working to complete the renovations by mid-August, with the National Park Service overseeing the project through funding from the Trust for the National Mall. When finished, Trump’s Rose Garden will stand as perhaps one of the most dramatic reimagining of White House grounds in modern presidential history, forever changing how future administrations and visitors experience this cornerstone of American political tradition.