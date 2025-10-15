‘I Think She’s Fainting’: Trump’s Viral Photo Unravels After Fans Notice What the Italian Prime Minister Is Doing in the Background

A photo op at a peace summit has become the internet’s latest ammunition against Donald Trump, with social media users convinced they’ve captured the exact moment Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni might have gotten a noseful of something smelly.

During a gathering of world leaders in Egypt, cameras caught Meloni standing in the background with other world leaders on the dais as Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke at the podium next to Trump. But her face said it all as she smelled something stinky.

A new photo taken during Donald Trump’s trip to the Middle East has people zooming in on Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s stinky facial expression. (Photos by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; giorgiameloni/Instagram)

Meloni was seen covering her mouth and nose in the photo that exploded across social media platforms, with Trump critics declaring they’d finally caught visual evidence supporting years of rumors about the president wearing adult diapers and having serious hygiene problems.

‘Guy Has to Smell So Bad’: Trump’s Awkward Run-In With Bugs On Golf Course Goes Viral as Fans Zoom In and Revive Longstanding Hygiene Rumors

For those who’ve been pushing the “Diaper Don” nickname since his first term, this was their smoking gun, or rather, their covered nose.

The viral moment sent social media into overdrive with speculation about Trump’s bodily functions and personal hygiene.

X user Wu Tang is For The Children captured what thousands were thinking, posting the image with the blunt caption: “Meloni caught a whiff of Trump’s diaper.”

The post quickly racked up massive engagement, with users flooding the comments with increasingly graphic commentary about what might have prompted Meloni’s reaction.

“You know when something smells so strong you taste it?…..Ewwwww!” one person replied, while another tweeted, “He thought it was a fart, but it was a shart.”

The jokes kept coming, with one user quipping, “I think she’s fainting.”

Over on Threads, the reactions mirrored those on X, with one person writing, “I was trying to interpret why the hand went up to the face. Now it makes sense!”

Another asked simply, “Was she barfing a little?”

This wasn’t Meloni’s first visible display of discomfort around Trump.

The same summit produced additional footage showing the Italian leader’s expressions shifting dramatically during their interactions. Dressed in a lavender pantsuit, Meloni appeared to endure Trump’s notorious grip-and-yank handshake while her face cycled through what observers described as forced courtesy, barely concealed exasperation, and finally a pained smile for the cameras. At one point, she appeared to roll her eyes before fixing a blank stare toward the press.

"You don’t mind being called beautiful, right? Because you are."



The dynamic between them had already grown uncomfortable after Trump’s remarks about Meloni during his summit speech. Standing before 30 world leaders, he singled out the only female leader present with comments that raised eyebrows internationally.

“I’m not allowed to say it because usually it’s the end of your political career if you say it — she’s a beautiful young woman,” Trump stated, according to France24. He then turned to address Meloni directly: “You don’t mind being called beautiful, right? Because you are.”

But the diaper speculation isn’t baseless internet mockery.

Former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger once described Trump’s odor on social media: “He smells like arm pits, ketchup, makeup, and ass.”

Former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger describes Donald Trump’s lingering stench:



Additional evidence came from resurfaced video showing Trump being swarmed by insects at his golf course opening in Scotland. While others nearby remained unbothered, Trump swatted at midges, tiny insect particularly attracted to body odor, leading many to connect the dots.

The most damning claims come from Noel Casler, who worked on “Celebrity Apprentice” for six seasons. Breaking his nondisclosure agreement, Casler alleged that Trump is incontinent from substance abuse, stating: “He’s incontinent from all the speed, all the Adderall he does, the cocaine that he has done for decades. All that stuff has a laxative effect on your bowels and his are uncontrollable.”

Casler described how production would stop for diaper changes, with crew members nicknaming Trump’s assistant Keith Schiller “wet wipes.”

He recalled one particularly graphic incident: “One time there was the word ‘arbitrage’ on a cue card and he freaked out and started screaming that the script department was setting him up then very loudly evacuated his bowels and you could smell it.”

The assistant said one time, even his daughter, Ivanka Trump had to step in and tell him to clean himself up.

Casler added that crew members nicknamed the show and pointed to old WWF footage showing visible diaper outlines.

His total assessment of his former boss was that Trump has “lost control of his bowels” and “lost control of his brain.”

Whether Meloni was reacting to Trump’s alleged hygiene issues or simply dealing with diplomatic exhaustion remains speculation. But for critics armed with years of incontinence rumors and unflattering anecdotes, the image of her covering her face provided perfect confirmation.

As one social media user declared: “Now it makes sense!”