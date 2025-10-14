‘He Just Can’t Stop Himself’: Trump Says What He Shouldn’t to the Only Woman in the Room, and Her Face Says It All

When two world leaders meet on a red carpet, you expect polite smiles and picture-perfect diplomacy, not visible irritation caught in 4K. But when Donald Trump reached out to greet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the Middle East peace summit in Egypt, her face instantly displayed what the cameras weren’t supposed to capture.

What was meant to be a routine photo-op turned into a viral spectacle after footage showed Meloni’s expression shifting from forced courtesy to something closer to “get me out of here.” Within hours, social media was flooded with clips and screenshots as fans dissected every millisecond of the awkward encounter.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable about Antifa in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 8, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Meloni, dressed in a lavender pantsuit, approached the U.S. President, who sported his signature blue suit and oversized red tie.

Instead of a diplomatic greeting, cameras caught every uncomfortable second as Trump launched into small talk while Meloni’s expression shifted from polite acknowledgment to what many viewers interpreted as barely concealed exasperation.

The body language spoke volumes.

As Trump continued his remarks, Meloni appeared to roll her eyes before fixing a blank stare toward the cameras. She eventually squared her body to face the press team, forcing what some observers interpreted as a painful smile as the president initiated his notorious dominance handshake — the same grip-and-yank technique he’s deployed with other world leaders.

Social media wasted no time dissecting the interaction.

Italian Prime Minister Meloni couldn’t hide her eye roll when Trump pulled his signature handshake power move at the Egypt peace summit. (Photo by CNBCTV18/YouTube)

“What did she mean by this?” one person questioned on X, sharing a screenshot of Meloni’s facial expression during the greeting.

Another observer was more direct: “She pulled away like she was about to puke.”

The commentary ranged from concerned to amused, with one user pleading, “Let her go mate. Poor woman looks terrified.”

Others focused on Trump’s technique itself, with someone pointing out, “He even yanks women’s hands when he shakes them lol?” while another simply summarized, “This was cringeworthy. Meloni was not amused.”

The far-right Italian prime minister was the only female leader among the 30 world leaders who gathered at the summit on stage, where Trump shared some choice words for her during his speech about peace efforts.

“I’m not allowed to say it because usually it’s the end of your political career if you say it — she’s a beautiful young woman,” Trump stated about Meloni, according to France24. “If you use the word ‘beautiful’ in the United States about a woman, that’s the end of your political career, but I’ll take my chances.”

He turned his back to the crowd and asked Meloni: “You don’t mind being called beautiful, right? Because you are.”

Trump’s back hid her face, so it’s unclear how she responded to Trump’s remarks in the moment, according to the outlet. After seeing the video footage, “We are so sorry Ms. Meloni, we are embarrassed. Thank you for being so gracious about his boorish behaviour.”

But others jumped in under another clip, pointing out how her smile disappeared the second he turned his back.

“What a creep!”

“He just can’t stop himself.”

“Trump has no filter.”

"You don’t mind being called beautiful, right? Because you are."



But this wasn’t the first time he’s used his aggressive handshake in another power play move.

The technique has become something of a trademark, one that psychology professor Geoff Beattie once described as weaponizing what a gesture of peace should be into an opening move for dominance should be. The strategy involves pulling recipients forward into his personal space while simultaneously unbalancing them to create psychological advantage.

Trump famously subjected former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to a 19-second marathon handshake that included repeated hand pats, which experts interpreted as dominance signals rather than friendly gestures.

But not every leader has played along. During a summit in Alaska, Trump attempted his signature move with Vladimir Putin, only to find the Russian president had come prepared. Putin planted his feet and locked his posture, creating an immovable force that left Trump unable to complete his trademark maneuver — a moment that became its own viral sensation.

For her part, Meloni has navigated her relationship with Trump carefully in public forums.

Before Trump took office for his second term in January, she diplomatically downplayed his controversial statements about potentially using military force to seize Greenland and the Panama Canal, suggesting his words were actually aimed at warning China and other global powers rather than representing genuine hostile intent, according to PBS.

As footage of the handshake continues circulating online, it serves as yet another reminder that in the world of high-stakes diplomacy, sometimes the most honest reactions are the ones leaders can’t quite hide — even when the cameras are rolling and the whole world is watching.