‘I Caught That’: Trump Gets Flustered by Tough Question, But It’s the Canadian Prime Minister’s Silent Gesture That Sends the Room Into Chaos

In politics, a single look can launch a thousand memes, and one of Donald Trump’s associates just handed the internet its next obsession.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met with the President on Tuesday for discussions meant to ease ongoing tensions between the neighboring nations. But what really stole the spotlight wasn’t the policy talk — it was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it wink that sent social media into overdrive.

Donald Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office on Oct. 7. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

During the press segment following their meeting, a reporter pushed Trump about his comments suggesting some federal workers shouldn’t receive back pay. Per usual, the president deflected immediately.

“Well, you’re going to have to figure that out, OK. Ask the Democrats that question,” he responded.

When the journalist pressed further, pointing out that the law guarantees back pay once the government reopens, Trump brushed it off, saying he follows the law and quickly moved on. But what really caught people’s attention came at the very start of the awkward exchange — Carney’s quick wink and faint smile toward the reporter, a gesture viewers immediately picked up on and couldn’t stop replaying.

“He really did wink and smile, didn’t he?” one person wrote on Threads, sharing a clip of the moment.

Another viewer chimed in with appreciation: “The wink followed by that smirk – diabolical! Haha love it.”

The reaction online ranged from swooning to strategic analysis.

“I caught that wink and wondered about it,” one person declared, as another said, “I wonder if he was winking at someone else though he is kind of looking in a different direction than Trump is.”

One commenter speculated about the target: “Hard to say who the wink was directed at but def someone in the press gallery! Could very well be his own press folks, or a Canadian reporter. He’s adorbs, eh?”

Adding another perspective, one individual suggested Carney was being sarcastic. “Carney also played into his narcissism by calling him “transformative.” Mr. Gigantic Ego thinks it’s a compliment, when it’s actually Canadian sarcasm for ‘you changed this country for the worst.'”

A Canadian said, “Damn, Carney is good! The winks reveal precisely his internal thoughts.”

What many didn’t realize is that this wasn’t Carney’s first rodeo with the conspiratorial eye gesture.

Media observers have documented what they call his “winking tic” for years, dating back to at least 2013 during his tenure as Governor of the Bank of Canada.

Political scientists suggest these winks operate on multiple levels, simultaneously communicating with Trump, signaling privately to other leaders, and connecting with the viewing public. It’s a delicate balancing act that projects confidence while threading diplomatic needles.

WATCH Mark Carney has NOTHING to wink about as Canada's economy implodes due to Carney's net zero ideology moving forward as Alberta residents move to separate! Yet, Carney is constantly winking behind @realDonaldTrump's back giving private winks to French President Macron and… https://t.co/erfQcVNvIR pic.twitter.com/nOrWMO2uJC — David Krayden (@DavidKrayden) July 3, 2025

The National Post has counted at least four prominent public winks since Carney became prime minister — at his swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall, in previous Oval Office encounters, and twice at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta. During that summit, he winked with his left eye after Trump offered a backhanded compliment about their differing approaches to tariffs. Later, as Trump boasted about accomplishments including a U.S.-U.K. trade deal, Carney glanced toward French President Emmanuel Macron and winked again, this time with his right eye.

Experts say the mannerism works as long as the public perceives Carney positively.

Stewart Prest, a political science lecturer at the University of British Columbia, notes the prime minister appears to be pulling it off during his honeymoon phase, but warns “it could spiral badly if it is misconstrued.”

The gestures seem to exude control and insider understanding.

Meanwhile, Trump’s evasiveness during the Tuesday exchange fit his established pattern.

“He follows the law? Did he just say that?? Am I tweaking?? STOP THAT LYING!!” wrote one person, referring back to his meeting with Carney. Another said, “Now now. He didn’t say how much of the law he follows.”

When facing uncomfortable questions, the president typically pivots to unrelated topics or offers deflections rather than direct answers.

This time was no different, as he quickly blamed Democrats and moved on, leaving the reporter’s query unaddressed. It’s become such familiar territory that most observers barely blink (or wink) anymore at the way he treats the press he doesn’t like — although apparently at least one prime minister still does.