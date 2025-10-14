‘Gotta Get the Dipe Just Right’: Trump Ignores World Leader Who Extended a Common Courtesy, But the Real Talk Online Is About the Way He Sat Down

Fans are in tears after mocking Donald Trump over yet another humiliating moment in front of world leaders.

The U.S. president and more than 20 world leaders met to discuss the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement, per ABC News. Video shows Trump waving his hand in the air and refusing to shake hands with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Oct. 13, at a joint news conference.

What really caught everyone’s attention, however, was the awkward way Trump fidgeted in his chair afterward, with many mocking his visible discomfort.

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT – OCTOBER 13: U.S. President Donald Trump signs the agreement at a world leaders’ summit on ending the Gaza war on October 13, 2025 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. President Trump is in Egypt to meet with European and Middle Eastern leaders in what’s being billed as an international peace summit, following the start of a US-brokered ceasefire deal to end the war in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by Suzanne Plunkett – Pool / Getty Images)

‘Falling Down Around His Top Leg’: Donald Trump’s Walk to Marine One Goes Viral After Bulk Under His Pants Sets Off a Firestorm Online

As Trump and el-Sisi stood before the cameras at the press conference for the peace summit, the Egyptian president reached his hand out to the former “Celebrity Apprentice” star, but his effort was ignored.

Then as the duo prepared to sit in their chairs, Trump scooted around in the chair and even seemed to grimace at one point, seemingly out of discomfort. He sat towards the back of the chair and then shifted his body to the front.

Fans on social media laughed about Trump’s awkward moment in the comment section, and they

“Is it me, or does it look like every time he sits down, he’s adjusting like he’s sitting on a toilet? The scoot forward,” wrote one user on Threads.

“That’s how he adjusts his …diaper,” added another.

“Too bad there wasn’t an ejector on that seat,” joked one. “Probably left a stain on the chair,” added another. “Gotta get the dipe just right.”

One user suggested that the awkward position was due to Trump’s weight.

“For everyone asking, he’s sitting like that cause he’s embarrassed of his body. At least in part. Every fat person recognizes that uncomfortable shuffle and adjustment of clothes. Source: I am a fat,” the user wrote.

“Probably in a hurry to take the weight off those cankles,” noted another.

People have speculated that 79-year-old Trump has worn diapers for quite some time, and the hashtag #DiaperDon began trending on social media last summer. His supporters attempted to rewrite the joke by wearing signs and shirts at MAGA rallies that read “Real men wear diapers” and “Diapers Over Dems.”

Back in August, images of Trump walking toward Marine One circulated online and peopel suspected he had on a diaper then as well. Former President Barack Obama has even got in on the jokes as the father of two said, “I remember buying diapers. … I remember changing diapers. Do you think Donald Trump ever changed a diaper?” during a 2024 campaign for Kamala Harris. Once the Pennsylvania crowd responded with a resounding “No!” while another yelled out “His own. Obama, laughing at the Trump jab, replied, “I almost said that… but I decided I shouldn’t say it.”

Video of Trump giving a speech in Detroit, Michigan, back in 2024 features what sounded like Trump passing gas as he spoke to the audience at the Detroit Economic Club about the auto industry.

Just after Trump said the words, “This is a catastrophe for the American dream,” flatulence is heard coming from behind the president as he continued, “and a dire crisis from Commerce to labor to FEMA.”

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel shared a clip from the same speech, and the president seemingly passed gas again.

Jimmy Kimmel digging up a clip of Donald Trump audibly farting onstage at a rally today pretty much sums up how things are going.



Kimmel: "That’s our Founding Farter right there. That’s our Mayor McCut-the-Cheese." pic.twitter.com/4rNe6pEfDs — LateNighter (@latenightercom) October 11, 2024

X users weighed in on the Trump farts after seeing the clip on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Those diapers might come in handy,” joked another.

An enhanced version of the gassy speech was shared by MeidasTouch on YouTube, and it’s hilarious.