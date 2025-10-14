‘Doing as Well as His Dad Did’: Trump Tries to End Rumors About Son Barron Struggling at NYU, but Kai’s Viral Golf Video Fuels More Questions

President Donald Trump is wasting no time quashing rumors about his youngest son, Barron Trump.

Whispers that the 19-year-old is having trouble adjusting to college life at New York University have returned weeks after Barron reportedly moved back home near the White House. However, during a leisurely golf outing with his granddaughter, Kai Trump, over the weekend, Trump quietly put the rumors to rest.

Old photo of Trump’s sons Barron and Eric has fans noting who looks more like dad. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

On Saturday, October 11, Kai uploaded a vlog to her YouTube channel titled “Playing Golf with President Trump (My Grandpa),” documenting an hour-long session of her and her grandfather bonding over their favorite pastime. While teeing off, the two drove between holes and held conversations ranging from golf talk to future aspirations to grandfather-granddaughter banter.

There were also awkward moments when Trump yelled out, “Your taxes are coming down,” to other golfers as they drove past.

During the vlog, Kai brought up her uncle, Barron, and asked how college life was treating him.

‘Getting Harassed’: Barron Trump Back at the White House After School Exit Sparks Safety Rumors Over What His Parents’ Drama Brought Onto the Campus

“How’s Barron doing at NYU?” she asked. “Good, he’s doing good,” Trump responded. “He’s a good boy. He loves you.” “He said, ‘Say hello to Kai, dad,’” Trump continued, mimicking Barron.

“I said, Barron ‘Why don’t you come out and watch [them play golf]?’ He said, ‘She’s so cute.’”

Hearing that Barron is doing well is a good sign for Trump supporters after a Vanity Fair article went viral in April 2025 for offering an inside look at the college life of the towering Trump son. The outlet had quoted Kaya Walker, a former NYU College Republicans president, describing the former first son as an “oddity” who “goes to class and then goes home,” alluding to the idea that he was having trouble adapting to the social aspect of college life and finding it difficult to make friends.

Walker’s account was the exact opposite of another unnamed supposed insider’s observation of Barron, who told People in December 2024 that the 6-foot-9 then-freshman was getting a lot of female attention.

“He’s a ladies’ man for sure. He’s really popular with the ladies,” the magazine’s source said, before adding, “He’s tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him.”

However, his recent move to living in Washington, D.C., seemingly has fueled an increase in tabloid articles about the private life of the rarely seen teenager. More whispers about Barron’s dating life suggest the young Trump’s awkwardness may be a cover for his antics. His brother, Eric Trump, seemingly confirmed that Barron recently shut down an entire floor at New York City’s Trump Tower to host a dinner date.

But fans are still in disbelief about Barron doing well. “Barron is doing as well as his dad did,” said one Daily Mail reader. Another said, “So sad a kid had to endure such hate because of his cruel father.”

A third wrote, “Barron has no friends,” predicting that he would be a “drop out just like mom,” Melania, who left college after one year. A fourth one said, “Just like Daddy Trump. Don’t worry Barron, your dad will pay for that degree, just like his daddy did.”

Donald first attended Fordham University for two years before transferring and graduating from the University of Pennsylvania.

Although reporting about Barron’s rocky adjustment to Washington is all speculation, his intentional absence from the public eye since his father’s presidential campaign has not helped, as critics accuse him of being “awkward” or “reclusive.”

On the other hand, Kai is doing her part to keep her grandfather in front of the younger generation and to show him outside his presidential role.

The 18-year-old’s YouTube channel has over 1.27 million followers, and the duo’s golf vlog has amassed over 2 million views in just 48 hours. Kai has become known as a teen golf prodigy.

She became a fixture in Trump’s 2024 campaign after her speech at the Republican National Convention, where she endeared herself to many by describing her grandfather as “just a normal grandpa.”

However, the eldest granddaughter of President Donald Trump is still under fire weeks after launching her clothing brand, Kai Trump Shop, which sells long-sleeved T-shirts emblazoned with her name, initials, and signature, all modeled against the unmistakable backdrop of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

At first glance, people accused Kai of stealing from American Eagle’s logo, while others who took a second glance claimed she copied Travis Kelce’s logo for his brand.