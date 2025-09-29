‘Arrest Her Immediately’: Kai Trump’s Shady Merch Drop Accused of Being a Scam After Allegedly Stealing American Eagle’s Logo in Another Trump Hustle

When your grandfather controls the Oval Office and your last name opens doors most people only dream of, why not turn the White House into your personal photo studio?

That’s exactly what 18-year-old Kai Trump did when she launched her clothing line on Sept. 25, transforming America’s most iconic residence into the backdrop for her fashion debut. The eldest granddaughter of President Donald Trump unveiled the Kai Trump Shop, featuring long-sleeved T-shirts emblazoned with her name, initials, and signature, all modeled against the unmistakable backdrop of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Kai Trump launched a clothing line using White House photos, facing accusations of stealing logos and illegally profiting from government property. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

‘Where Is Trump?’: Kai Trump’s Provocative Birthday Video Sparks Backlash as Critics Demand Grandfather Donald Step In



The University of Miami golf commit and social media influencer, who is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr., teased her “big announcement” to nearly 2 million Instagram followers before dropping the collection.

In her launch post, she wrote, “This collection is something I dreamed about for a long time, and I’m so grateful it’s finally here. Launching this line has been such an exciting project. From the quality of the fabric to the details in the designs, I wanted to create a piece that isn’t just merch but a staple you can wear anywhere.”

She continued expressing her vision, adding, “There are clean pieces you can mix, match, and make your own. I can’t wait to see how you style them!”

Within hours of the launch, critics noticed something peculiar about her designs and igniting a firestorm of controversy that extended far beyond typical fashion industry drama.

“Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, who’s been using the White House to promote her merch, has been caught stealing American Eagle’s logo,” one person tweeted, before adding, “Seeing as how the president’s granddaughter violated Section 43(a) of the Lanham Act by implying a gov’t endorsement, misused federal property under 5 CFR § 2635.704 by staging merch promos at the White House, and is over 14, the National Guard should arrest her immediately.”

Seeing as how the president’s granddaughter violated Section 43(a) of the Lanham Act by implying a gov’t endorsement, misused federal property under 5 CFR § 2635.704 by staging merch promos at the White House, and is over 14, the National Guard should arrest her immediately. — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) September 27, 2025

The design similarities didn’t stop with American Eagle.

Another observer noted, “Knock off of Travis Kelce,” referencing Taylor Swift’s fiancé’s brand.

I posted that before I saw yours, Mason, so here’s another: pic.twitter.com/ewIna8pk0G — YinzerLinzer (@LindaYinzer) September 27, 2025

The comparisons highlighted how Kai’s designs bore striking resemblances to both existing brands.

On her Instagram, the backlash revealed deeper frustrations about the Trump family’s approach to monetizing political proximity.

“Embarrassing. The Founding Fathers are turning in their graves over the Trump family’s greed, self-promotion, and lack of sense of higher ideals,” one person wrote.

Another asked pointedly, “Does this family ever stop GRIFTING???????????” while someone else offered, “3 generations of grifters, classic.”

One particularly creative critic dubbed the promotional campaign “The White House Shopping Network.”

The White House Shopping Network https://t.co/ropdOyZCSp — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 27, 2025

Another commenter drew broader family comparisons: “Biden crime family my ass. This family is beyond corruption. Even the grandkids are in on it,” one person tweeted under a photo of the Trumps.

Biden crime family my ass.

This family is beyond corruption. Even the grandkids are in on it. — Mountain Mama (@mountainmama222) September 27, 2025

The clothing line launch represents just one revenue stream for the Trump family since Donald Trump returned to the White House.

According to financial reports, the former and current president’s merchandise empire generated an estimated $600 million in gross revenue in 2024 alone, selling everything from branded gold Bibles to cologne. His $TRUMP memecoin cryptocurrency venture has produced approximately $6.9 billion in holdings, with transaction fees totaling at least $320 million. The Trump Organization’s resort properties continue to generate tens of millions of dollars annually, while political fundraising has exceeded $1.4 billion through various committees.

Federal regulations explicitly address these situations. Under 5 C.F.R. § 2635.702, an employee may not use public office for private gain or give the appearance of governmental sanction. While Kai isn’t technically a government employee, the optics of using the White House as a commercial backdrop raised questions about ethical boundaries and family influence.

Beyond the controversy, Kai has legitimate accomplishments.

In February 2025, she secured an endorsement deal with TaylorMade, becoming the highest-valued player in girls high school golf with a $1.2 million NIL valuation.

The Benjamin School senior has committed to playing golf at the University of Miami starting fall 2026, following her August 2024 announcement thanking her grandfather “for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support.”

She accompanied President Trump to the Ryder Cup golf tournament in New York on Sept. 27 while wearing pieces from her new collection.

The high school senior continues documenting typical teenage experiences on social media while making money. She recently posted a video dancing with friends to Nelly Furtado’s “Promiscuous” that accumulated over 2.5 million views.

As criticism mounted over the clothing line launch, the episode underscored enduring questions about how the first family exploits the office of the president for their personal gain. Whether the Kai Trump Shop represents entrepreneurial spirit or exploitation of political privilege depends largely on who’s doing the evaluating, though social media made its verdict abundantly clear.