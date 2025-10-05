‘How Low Can You Go?’: MAGA Viewers Demand Fox Host Be Fired After Creepy Comments About Barron Trump Date Night Crossed the Line

Fox News host Jesse Watters is in the hot seat after commenting on President Donald Trump’s youngest son.

Trump and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, are the parents of 19-year-old Barron Trump. Throughout most of the MAGA chief’s run in politics over the last decade, Barron has remained out of the public eye.

Watters, 47, did a segment on his “Primetime” show about reports claiming Barron had a floor shut down in his father’s Trump Tower building in Manhattan for a date.

Fox News pundit Jesse Watters faces backlash for his remarks about President Trump’s son, Barron. (Photo: Getty, jessewatters/Instagram, )

“He brought her back to Trump Towers. He shut the whole floor down at Trump Towers just so he could be alone,” Watters told his television audience about Barron’s New York City rendezvous.

Watters continued, “One of his classmates said this, ‘He’s tall and awkward, but he was the thing, the guy. He had a lot of girls running after him.’”

Julie Banderas joined Watters to discuss the teenager’s love life. The two conservative commentators gossiped about Barron potentially being intimate with his unknown companion.

“Imagine a guy brings you back to Trump Towers and the whole floor is shut down,” Watters said to his guest. Banderas, 52, responded, “If the guy is a Trump, I’d believe it.”

The Fox News contributor went on to say she “hopes something good came out of that date. A laughing Watters added, “Not too good. He needs to wait.”

just ONE reason to can this idiot: Fox News hosts Jesse Watters (47) and Julie Banderas (52) had a whole segment about 19 year-old Barron Trump bringing a girl home after a date and speculated about whether or not he had sex with her😂😝🔊 pic.twitter.com/jL4N3OznSA — KB (@starquenched) October 3, 2025

Watters and Banderas chatting about the New York University student bringing a partner to his longtime home did not go over well with people online, with some social media users calling for firings.

“[Why] is this guy still on the air? Fox would do well to get rid of him. I thought Presidents’ children were off limits, and why does this very protective mother allow this?” a Yahoo reader commented.

Similarly, someone wrote, “Say what you will about mainstream media—no news station but Fox would think such a comment was acceptable. And Fox is the network MAGA worships.”

“Waters and Banderas do not display decorum and respect. How low can you go? Would they be OK if people commented about their intimacy?” asked another critic of the cable news pundits.

Additionally, one commenter posted, “Watters and Banderas as low as low as you can go to get some recognition in some, if any, media. Sad state of affairs when they’re following a 19-year-old on a date and speculating how the night ended up.”

Watters has weighed in on Barron’s hypothetical romantic relationships in the past. On Aug. 4, the “Get It Together” author proposed the idea of Barron marrying 28-year-old “Euphoria” actress Sydney Sweeney, who is reportedly a registered Republican.

During an episode of “The Five” show, Watters and other panelists spoke about Sweeney’s controversial American Eagle jeans campaign that critics claimed promoted bigoted eugenics conspiracies.

“You know how this ends? She is going to marry Barron. And it’s going to create the greatest political dynasty in American history,” Watters said as his co-hosts burst into laughter off camera.

Watters met his first wife, Noelle Inguagiato, when she worked at Fox. They married in 2009 and share two twin daughters. After Watters admitted to having an affair with Fox producer Emma DiGiovine, Inguagiato filed for divorce in 2018.

Their divorce was finalized in March 2019. Watters then got engaged to DiGiovine in August of that year before tying the knot in December 2019. DiGiovine and Watters have a son and a daughter together.