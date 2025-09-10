‘Getting Harassed’: Barron Trump Back at the White House After School Exit Sparks Safety Rumors Over What His Parents’ Drama Brought Onto the Campus 

New York University sophomore Barron Trump, 19, is once again a resident of Washington, D.C.

Barron has returned to the White House with his father, President Donald Trump, and mother, first lady Melania Trump, but will remain a student at NYU, according to the New York Post.

First Son Barron Trump has moved back to DC to live with his parents, First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump, in the White House. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

After spending his freshman year in college living in his dad’s Trump Tower skyscraper in Midtown, New York, the couple’s only son reportedly will be taking classes on the NYU campus in the nation’s capital this fall.

‘He’s Lying Low, with His New Girlfriend’: Barron Trump’s Sudden Disappearance Raises Red Flags After Critics Exposed Secrets About His Love Life

The Daily Mail reports that Barron is enrolled in the Stern Executive Master of Business Administration degree program.

Barron’s decision to relocate closer to his parents seems like a reasonable move for the teenager, but that has not stopped conspiracy-minded people from jumping to wild conclusions.

“Something is up! Nobody leaves NYU to live in DC while in college, wonder what’s really wrong,” an Instagram user speculated in response to the news of Melania’s only child moving back to D.C.

A more lighthearted comment about Barron’s potential role on the Trump administration’s social media team read, “You know he’s definitely running the official White House Instagram account.”

“He probably got driven out because no one likes him,” a cynical person on the app posted about the six-foot-9 aspiring businessman.

In contrast, someone took issue with Barron being publicly scrutinized by commenting, “What happened to leaving the President’s children alone. Let him live his life.”

Another suggested, “He’s probably moving back to the house because he’s getting trolled and harassed at school. I’m sure it’s not safe for him anymore but whatever good for you.”

Barron’s living situation became a newsworthy topic when tabloids began reporting that their insiders noticed he had not shown up for his first week at NYU for his second year on Sept. 2. It’s unclear exactly why he’s chosen to move away from campus, where he is often surrounded by secret service agents.

Rumors began circulating that Barron transferred from NYU’s Greenwich Village campus in New York to another remote location, which has since been supported by the recent reports.

“From what I was told,” an unnamed NYU campus security officer told People earlier this month, “he’s doing a semester at another NYU campus.”

A separate anonymous source stated, “Barron has been actively working on his own financial interests and has spent time with others who he is involved with in that area.”

Melania, 55, initially insisted that Barron preferred to live in New York during his first year at NYU. In September 2024, she said, “He wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that.”

Stories of Barron as a NYU freshman included conservative-leaning tabloids’ claims from unattributed sources that he was a “ladies’ man” and “really popular” with his fellow female students.

However, Trump denied his youngest child had a girlfriend during an October 2024 interview, while in a Vanity Fair profile of Barron he was described as “sort of like an oddity on campus” by former president of NYU College Republicans Kaya Walker.

“He goes to class, he goes home,” Walker added.

Trump, 79, and his family made their way back to the White House after the Republican politician was inaugurated for a second, nonconsecutive term on Jan. 20. Barron has not been seen with his father since the inauguration festivities.

Many political analysts credited Gen Z member Barron for helping Trump win the 2024 presidential election against then-Vice President Kamala Harris by pushing the MAGA leader to appear on popular online shows hosted by influencers such as Theo Von, Adin Ross, and Andrew Schulz.