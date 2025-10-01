‘Run Girl Run!!!’: Barron Trump Elaborate Date Night Antics Exposed, Blowing the Lid Off His Private Love Life

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump’s son, Barron Trump, appears to have a secret love life.

Barron, 19, reportedly had a recent romantic rendezvous with an unnamed individual inside the Manhattan skyscraper that bears his last name.

A viral video of 10-year-old Barron Trump rejecting his mother’s high-five attempt during the 2017 inauguration has social media users claiming it explains their complicated relationship dynamics. (Photo by Chris Kleponis – Pool/Getty Images)

According to Page Six, an anonymous source claimed the college student had an entire floor shut down in New York City’s Trump Tower in order to host a date for the evening.

‘Getting Harassed’: Barron Trump Back at the White House After School Exit Sparks Safety Rumors Over What His Parents’ Drama Brought Onto the Campus

The teenager supposedly held the private meet-up in his longtime residence, which is an 11,000-square-foot triplex spanning three floors, for security reasons. He currently lives in the White House with his parents.

Baron moved back to D.C. while still attending New York University. The sophomore is enrolled in the Stern Executive Master of Business Administration degree program in the city.

Apparently, Barron returned to NYC for his Trump Tower tryst. People on the internet weighed in on news of the cryptocurrency investor’s dating situation.

“Lucky kid. I had to take my dates to Motel 6,” one Page Six reader joked. A nosy commenter wondered, “Interesting to know if he got same taste as his dad.”

barron has had his own floor in building for a long time if not from birth. how obnoxious to try and embarrass him.

In addition, one person posted, “How cool (and akward) would it be to be that young and be able to have an entire hotel floor be the place that you welcome your date to? That’s pretty cool.”

Other people had more negative reactions. Kind of sad to see trump boy, not good looking, had to take a date exclusively on one entire floor to impress. I hope he doesn’t end up like dad.”

Another declared, “Run girl run!!!”

Barron’s dad discussed his dating experiences during an appearance on Patrick Bet-David’s podcast just weeks before the 2024 presidential election he won.

“I don’t think he’s had a girlfriend yet,” Trump, 79, said at the time about his youngest child after Bet-David asked if the political scion was “good with the ladies in school.”

By December of that year, reports suggested the then-freshman was getting a lot of attention from his fellow female students at NYU.

“He’s a ladies’ man for sure. He’s really popular with the ladies,” an unnamed insider told People about Barron in December 2024, before adding, “He’s tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him.”

Melania, 55, gave birth to Barron on March 20, 2006, following her high-profile wedding to Donald, 79, in January 2005. Trump also has four other adult children with two of his previous wives.

Barron has mostly avoided politics. However, the 6-foot-9 millionaire did receive credit for advising his father to appear on podcasts hosted by right-leaning influencers such as Theo Von and Andrew Schulz ahead of the 2024 election.

Trump won in November 2024 by defeating his Democratic opponent, then-Vice President Kamala Harris. The second, nonconsecutive Trump administration began on Jan. 20, 2025.

Barron was seen at several inauguration festivities in D.C., including Trump’s swearing-in ceremony in January. He was filmed shaking hands with Harris and former President Joe Biden inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda.