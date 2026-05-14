‘He’s Losing His Base’: Trump’s Gleaming Gold Statue Drowned in Garbage and Urine After Furious Americans Send Explosive Viral Message

Donald Trump is also known for putting his name and image on just about everything tied to him.

He loves praise even when it comes attached to something he didn’t do.

But when supporters unveiled the latest gold-plated bronze statue made in Trump’s honor on May 6 at Trump National Doral Miami, the president was nowhere to be found.

The oversized effigy was created by sculptor Alan Cottrill, who publicly blasted Trump’s demands surrounding the project days later. Now the controversy has taken a darker turn after vandals reportedly targeted the statue.

Social media lit up this week at a report that President Donald Trump’s statue outside his Doral golf club got a unique “renovation.” (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Cottrill later revealed secrets about the twice-impeached president’s statue, and a new report claims the golden Trump trophy was vandalized.

A viral post circulating on social media claims that the gold-plated Trump statue is covered in garbage, toilet tissue, and urine.

The text “If you treat us like trash, this is where you belong” in white writing was written over the post.

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The image was shared on X with a claim that disgruntled Miami Republicans left the debris at the sculpture.

Reactions to the image on social media were generally in favor of desecrating the golden Trump sculpture.

“I like what they’ve done with it, really classed it up a bit,” joked one X user.

Within less than 24 hours, the trump statue (in the most republican heavy area of Florida) was covered in trash, shitty diapers, toilet paper and piss. Gerrymandering, Elons money, killing mail in ballots and armed guards at voting booths isn’t going to make a fuck of difference. pic.twitter.com/tCr4z26Z0U — Jess Margera (@jessmargera) May 12, 2026

“I love this so much, I think it’s going to be my Christmas card this year,” wrote one. “He’s losing his base and I’m here for it,” replied another.

The image prompted others to make their own golden Trump trophies, including a shocking photo of Trump upside down in a garbage can. The caption read, “Trump should have had a solid gold trash bin put up.”

“Please tell me this is not an AI photo,’ wrote another person.

However, as folks continued to weigh in, many wondered if the image was AI-generated. No credible outlets have reported that the sculpture was trashed.

However, one X user posted it’s “not AI,” while claiming a friend, originally from St. Pete’s, Florida, “took” the photo and sent it to him.

Social media detractors continued to flip the script and create more humiliating images of Trump. One image depicted him as a golden pig with the caption, “Isn’t it being replaced by this?”

Another image was shared of a bald eagle releasing Mother Nature on the golden statue’s head. A final user aptly captured Trump’s very large ego in having a statue erected in his honor while he is still in office.

“Haha, what a riot! What a crazy thing to do to erect this statue, especially while still in office,” they wrote.

“It’s bound to get a negative reaction. In fact, weird. How many leaders of Western democracies have planted statues of themselves in public places? Ego run amok!”

Cottrill revealed that while discussing the sculpture with Trump’s team, they “loved” the idea of painting the bronze statue gold.

But they gave him strict and constant revisions, including making Trump skinnier and minimizing the fat around his neck in the sculpture.

“From the start, this was chaos,” said Cottrill, who also expressed frustration about late payments.

The sculptor also said he didn’t get paid in a timely fashion, so he stalled in delivering the project.