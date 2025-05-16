‘MAGA Would Have Flipped Out If an Obama Girl Sang’: Kai Trump Celebrates 18th with ‘Promiscuous’ TikTok as Critics Claim Barack Obama’s Daughters Would’ve Been Shredded for Less

The eldest granddaughter of President Donald Trump shared footage of herself and three friends dancing to a “Promiscuous” song in a now viral video.

Hours before her 18th birthday, Kai Trump posted the video with the caption, “last day being 17” and a crying emoji, which has accumulated over 2.5 million views and 303,000 comments. The triggering post sparked a wave of reactions across social media.

In the May 11 video, Kai, whose father is Donald Trump Jr., appeared in a black drop-waist mini dress with white bow details, paired with black tights and pointed-toe booties.

Her friends coordinated in all-black ensembles with no tights as they posed and lip-synched to the 2006 hit single, “Promiscuous” from Nelly Furtado and Timbaland.

The celebratory post marked a significant transition for the young Trump, who has amassed a substantial following online with over one million YouTube subscribers and three million TikTok followers.

Many critics in the comment section of Page Six’s article wondered how Kai went “From GOP Convention star to posing” provocatively, pointing out the stark contrast between her current image and past public appearances.

The comment referenced her speech at last year’s Republican National Convention, where she endeared herself to many by describing her grandfather as “just a normal grandpa” who sneaks candy and soda to his grandchildren when their parents aren’t looking.

The video sparked intense debate about appropriate behavior for a presidential family member.

Some viewers expressed concern about the message being sent, with one commenter stating, “Sorry Kai – You do not have my vote. Both you and your friends look like you are about to troll local hotels and bars for trade. Sorry – but do you all actually look in the mirror?? It’s totally the WRONG message. My opinion.”

Political comparisons inevitably emerged in the discussion.

“I mean MAGA would have flipped the f—k out if an Obama girl sang ‘Promiscuous Girl,’ while their dad was President,” wrote one user on X, suggesting a potential double standard in how presidential families are judged based on political affiliation.

President Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, speaks at the RNC "to share the side of [her] grandpa that people don't often see." pic.twitter.com/pCTkT01M3U — Mr Commonsense (@fopminui) May 12, 2025

Despite the criticism, many supporters came to Kai’s defense.

The intensity of some reactions prompted warnings about potential consequences for those leaving inappropriate comments.

“Yall think it’s games until the FBI legitimately knocks on ur door for these comments,” cautioned one TikTok user, alluding to the heightened security concerns surrounding presidential family members and how petty her grandpa can be.

Beyond this social media moment, Kai has been building her own identity as an accomplished athlete.

An avid golfer who attends The Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida, she has committed to continue her sports career at the University of Miami. Her talent recently secured her an endorsement deal with TaylorMade in February 2025, according to Golfweek.

Kai is the eldest of five children born to Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, who divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

Her siblings include Donald John III, 16, Tristan, 13, Spencer, 12, and Chloe, 10.

Adding another dimension to Kai’s family story, her mother Vanessa, 47, has recently begun dating golf legend Tiger Woods, 49.

The couple went Instagram-official shortly after news of their relationship became public. Given Kai’s passion for golf, she has already been spotted bonding with Woods on the course, suggesting a positive blended family dynamic forming through their shared interest in the sport.

As Kai steps into adulthood with her 18th birthday on May 12, this incident highlights the unique challenges faced by young people in politically prominent families.

What might be considered typical teenage behavior for most becomes subject to intense public scrutiny when connected to the presidency. The reaction to her video demonstrates how the personal choices of presidential family members, even grandchildren, can quickly become fodder for broader political and cultural debates in today’s highly connected digital landscape.