‘Was He Hiding His Cankles?’: Donald Trump’s Casual Wear During Outing with Granddaughter Kai Has People Asking All the Right Questions

When President Donald Trump stepped onto the White House South Lawn Friday morning, social media couldn’t help but wonder if those bright kicks were doing double duty as a fashion statement and medical necessity.

The 79-year-old commander in chief was seen heading to the prestigious Ryder Cup golf tournament at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York, accompanied by his granddaughter Kai Trump, when photographers captured his unusual footwear.

Talk about Trump’s swollen ankles resurfaces following his appearance at the Ryder Cup with granddaughter Kai. (Photo: kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram)

‘His Legs…Hit with Inflation:’ Fans Zoom In on Viral Clip Of Donald Trump’s Ankles Next to Barack Obama’s, and the Size Difference Has Folks Gasping

He was seen sporting $300 gleaming white FootJoy MyJoys Premiere Series Packard Spiked golf shoes, designed to provide “stability and support from the moment you step foot onto the course,” according to the manufacturer, according to the Daily Beast.

But social media had other theories about the president’s footwear choice, noting that Trump ‘ridiculous with that baggy suit” he had on.

One X user wrote, “What’s with the white shoes? Is Trump selling cars, circa 1974?”

“Do they have spikes so he doesn’t fall?” one person questioned on Facebook, while another joked, “He wanted the DeSantis White GoGo boots but couldn’t get them over his cankles.”

A third commenter on Facebook speculated, “Was he hiding his cankles?”

Trump’s appearance at Ryder Cup with granddaughter Kai has fans noticed his changed footwork. (Photo: kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram)

One observer who noticed the change wrote, “I wonder why? Maybe they are his old tennis shoes from the time that he was playing Tennis! It seems very odd!

The online commentary reflected growing public awareness of Trump’s recent medical diagnosis.

The president’s appearance at the elite golf tournament came months after the White House confirmed he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July, a condition affecting blood circulation in the legs that can cause noticeable swelling around the ankles.

Images from July show Trump watching the championship match between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain from a private box at MetLife Stadium. As he sat alongside First Lady Melania Trump, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and Infantino’s wife Leena Al Ashqar, his pant legs rode up, revealing what appeared to be noticeably swollen ankles.

The White House physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, described Trump’s condition as “benign and common” for people over 70, though it has sparked considerable discussion about the president’s health.

Joe Biden's ankles vs Donald Trump's ankles.



Donald Trump’s ankles are so swollen he looks like he’s wearing invisible ankle weights. The man can barely move.



But where’s Jake Tapper? Where’s Alex Thompson?



They ran thinkpieces about Biden’s gait and his sneakers. Now Trump’s… pic.twitter.com/y2XFMxSH2k — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) July 16, 2025

Seventeen-year-old Kai Trump is making a name for herself in junior golf, following her grandfather’s footsteps. At the Ryder Cup, the golf prodigy was photographed walking Bethpage’s manicured grounds with Trump, sporting pieces from her $130 clothing line, blending family time with business flair during one of golf’s most prestigious international competitions.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s social media presence has continued to provide commentary on Trump’s public appearances, with his fan accounts amplifying discussions about everything from policy decisions to physical appearance.

The Democratic politician’s supporters have turned political criticism into an art form, using Trump as a punchline when posting “Your cankles are gigankles,” in comparison to Joe Biden.

SIR, THE ECONOMY IS TANKING. "BIDEN!" JOBS ARE DISAPPEARING. "BIDEN!" YOU DIDN'T STOP ANY WARS. "BIDEN!" WE CAN'T AFFORD FOOD. "BIDEN!" YOUR HAIR IS GONE. "BIDEN!" WHAT'S THAT ODOR? "BIDEN!" YOUR CANKLES ARE GIGANKLES. "BIDEN!" NEWSOM IS MORE POPULAR AND WAY HOTTER. "BIDEEEEN!!" https://t.co/RaihYfxYn2 — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) September 17, 2025

Critics have noted the irony of current discussions about Trump’s physical condition, given his previous comments about other politicians’ appearances. During a 2023 interview, Trump had mocked then-President Biden’s legs, claiming, “You watch him and it looks like he’s walking on toothpicks.”

Those remarks have taken on new significance as public attention focuses on Trump’s own leg-related health concerns.

Medical experts explain that chronic venous insufficiency affects many Americans, particularly those over 70, and typically requires ongoing management through lifestyle modifications including regular exercise, leg elevation, and sometimes compression socks.

While not life-threatening, the condition can cause significant discomfort and visible swelling.