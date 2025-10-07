‘Lousy Excuse for a Human Being’: Trump’s Latest Offhand Comment Has Viewers Scratching Their Heads, Convinced He’ll Do and Say Anything to Win

Donald Trump wants to see a return on every investment, including goodwill. Critics are convinced more than ever that the businessman solely views moral conduct as a tactic to achieve his goals after hearing his remarks on righteousness.

On Monday, Oct. 6, the president, 79, was asked about the White House’s prayer invitation during a press conference in the Oval Office. His administration is asking Americans to “rededicate ourselves to the principles that give birth to this land of liberty” by gathering in groups of 10 to spend one hour a week praying for the country.

President Donald Trump says there’s no reason to be good unless there’s a heavenly payoff. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The initiative was launched ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026. He told the reporter, “I felt for a long time that if a country doesn’t have religion, doesn’t have faith, doesn’t have God, it’s gonna be very hard to be a good country.”

“You know, there’s no reason to be good. I wanna be good because you wanna prove to God you’re good so you go to that next step, right? So, that’s very important to me. I think it’s really, very important,” continued Trump.

His theological beliefs were skewered by the anti-MAGA community. On IG Threads, one user responded, “You don’t need an ulterior motive to be a good person. Plus, if trump believes that, he can add that to his list of failures too.”

Trump: "I want to be good because you want to prove to God so you go to that next step, right? So that's very important to me."

When The Daily Beast got hold of the video, a reader on the platform remarked, “Even entrance to heaven is a business deal for him.” A third reaction read, “He’s admitting he’s a lousy excuse for a human being with all the wrong instincts and the desire to exploit and cheat his way to the top.”

Moreover, the seemingly grim tone of “that next step” added to speculation that the Republican is grappling with his morality and willing to do whatever it takes when the outcome matters most. “He keeps on alluding to himself passing away lately. His health is not good. Mentally and physically deteriorating,” read a tweet.

Trump: "I want to try and get to heaven if possible. I hear I'm not doing well. I hear I'm really at the bottom of the totem pole." pic.twitter.com/y1izqVGM84 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 19, 2025

Despite being diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, the U.S. official touts himself as the healthiest president to ever lead the country. Another critic condemned him to hell. They wrote, “This coming from the serial adulterer, convicted felon, habitual liar, and he can’t even name any Verses from the Bible.”

He was previously exposed for making up teaching from the Book of Proverbs in a 2015 appearance on the Christian Broadcasting Network. In August, Trump said he aspires to reach heaven but admitted, “I’m really at the bottom of the totem pole.”