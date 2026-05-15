‘He Can’t Walk’: Global Chaos Erupts After Trump Nearly Takes Down World Leader Mid-Walk and Mysterious Woman Rushes In

President Donald Trump is known for struggling to walk during public appearances.

Critics often point to his stiff posture, awkward movements, and uneven gait during televised events.

Videos of Trump slowly walking down ramps, drifting beside world leaders, or appearing off balance regularly go viral online.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks to his motorcade as he is greeted by Chinese officials at Beijing Capital International Airport on May 13, 2026 in Beijing, China. President Trump is meeting with President Xi Jinping in Beijing to address the Iran conflict, trade imbalances, and the Taiwan situation while establishing new bilateral boards for economic and AI oversight. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s historic meeting in Beijing is trending.

But the reason is not related to policy proposals.

Xi, 72, welcomed Trump, 79, to his country on May 13.

It’s his first state visit to the communist nation in his second term.

The latest high-level talks between the two world leaders got off to a rocky start.

Many observers watched the body language of both Trump and Xi for possible signs of friction.

Trump arrived to Beijing’s Great Hall of the People on May 14.

A Chinese military band opened the day’s festivities, playing both nations’ national anthems to kick off the welcoming ceremony.

Crowds waved American and Chinese flags, cheering and leaping with excitement as the two leaders walked past.

Xi guided Trump toward a group of Chinese officials assembled on the steps of the Great Hall of the People.

‘Can’t Believe He Did That’: Trump Pulls a Sneaky Move During China Dinner, but Marco Rubio’s Face Says He Wants No Part of It

It was those last few moments of the two presidents’ saunter along the red carpet that lit up the internet.

A slow-strutting Trump was seen halting their walk when what appeared to be a Chinese translator rushed to Xi’s side.

Trump Aide Goes Off the Rails, Unleashes Profanity-Filled Meltdown After Critics Mock Trump for Flying Family, Billionaires and Lackeys to China While Leaving Behind One Very Important Thing

Seconds later, a woman in sunglasses and carrying a bag entered the frame from Trump’s left.

Likely an American interpreter, the unidentified individual stopped short of getting as close as her male counterpart after Trump shot a direct look in her direction.

Xi could then be seen nodding his head before Trump taps his arm.

The two global statesmen and the two diplomatic assistants then proceeded to enter the building where the official meeting was taking place.

That awkward interaction between Trump and Xi on the world stage triggered questions and concerns about what exactly caused them to stop mid-stride.

Responses ranged from comical trolling to seething indignation.

“What the hell just happened while Trump was walking with Xi in China?” an account on Threads wondered.

Additionally, a critical post of “The Art of the Deal” author on Threads read, “Trump doesn’t stand up straight. He walks hunched over. You can see the difference between the two leaders.”

Trump faced further scrutiny when a critic of the conservative firebrand wrote, “He can’t walk in a straight line, so Xi had to stop walking beside him [because] he was running him off the red carpet.”

The president’s peculiar treatment of the woman with him was under the microscope, too. For instance, an individual on the app complained, “I hate that he was allowed to be rude and dismissive to the lady who walked up. She was probably just doing her job.”

“I think he told that lady to f–k off,” suggested another Trump detractor, which is not a completely far-fetched theory considering the elderly billionaire has been recorded using explicit language toward women on multiple occasions.

Furthermore, viewers had gripes over Trump making physical contact with Xi during their walk in front of the Great Hall of the People. As an example, a commenter pointed out, “He keeps touching people. Yetch!”

“Trump is squeezing Xi almost off the carpet! He can’t get close enough to Xi! Xi is moving away from Trump’s body like he is being edged out. Yikes,” offered an alarmed Threads poster on the touchy-feely red carpet exchange.

Trump to Xi: "I was particularly impressed by those children. They were happy, they were beautiful. Those children were amazing." pic.twitter.com/sFDOzVEsjM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 14, 2026

What exactly led to the questionable personal encounter between Trump and Xi remains a mystery, but their highly scrutinized bilateral meeting continued with a focus on several global issues.

The rival superpowers are reportedly trying to close the divide over important matters. such as Taiwan sovereignty, trade disputes, and the Iran War.

Despite the on-screen awkwardness and the behind-the-scenes geopolitical gamemanship, Trump expressed his appreciation for the elaborate pageantry associated with his arrival in China.

“Well, President Xi, I want to thank you very much,” Trump said to the authoritarian ruler during the televised portion of their meeting. “First of all, that was an honor like few I’ve ever seen before.”

He continued, “I think I was particularly impressed by those children. They were happy, they were beautiful. The military is obvious. It couldn’t be better, but those children were amazing, and they represent so much.”