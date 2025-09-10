‘Is She Shouting In Pain?: Trump Praised in Over-the-Top Power Trip from Advisor, But Fans Say They Couldn’t Hear a Word Over Her Skin-Tight Pants

Social media lit up after Trump’s advisor put on a wild stage show that critics say went from divine to delusional. A clip of Donald Trump’s spiritual advisor, Paula White Cain, has social media buzzing

The message from Paula White Cain is stirring conversation after she linked the president to the divine and made wild claims about the White House.

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 08: Pastor Paula White bows her head in prayer with (L-R) Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and U.S. President Donald Trump at the Museum of the Bible September 8, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump addressed the White House Religious Liberties Commission during the event. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

New York Times Best-Selling author Don Winslow reposted a video of Cain’s 2019 unhinged sermon with the caption, “Truly psychotic. Truly a cult. THIS is what we’re FIGHTING.”

In the clip posted by NowThis Impact on YouTube, Cain made unusual declarations about both the president and the White House.

In the video clip, Cain yelled, ” Wherever I go, God rules. When I walk the White House grounds, God walks on White House grounds.”

The craziness continued as Cain continued to bounce around the stage and spew her declarations.

“I had every right and authority to declare the White House as Holy ground,” she added. “Because I was standing there, and where I stand is Holy.”

Later in the clip, she compared Trump to God. “To say ‘no’ to Trump would be saying ‘no’ to God,” she said. “And I won’t do that.”

Trump appointed Cain as the Special Government Employee and Senior Advisor of the White House Faith Office in February.

Social media users reacted to the insane clip on Instagram, and their reactions to the post said it all.

“Is this a joke?” asked one person, while many accused White, saying, “Absolutely, she’s distorting the Bible for her own financial reasons.”

“Not even Judas lied this much,” wrote an Instagram user.

Several critics moved on to White’s outfit, pointing to the burgundy blazer and marron colored pants as one bluntly asked, “Is she shouting in pain because all her clothes are so tight?”

A second wrote, “And what kind of ‘Godly’ woman prances around on a stage wearing leggings ?? I’ve been out of church a lonnng time, but I know that ain’t right.”

“Isn’t it a sin to wear pants, let alone extremely tight pants?” added a third.

Paula Cain White’s crazy 2019 rant about Donald Trump goes viral in 2025. (Photo: Right Wing Watch / YouTube)

The clip went viral on Sept. 9, the day after Trump unveiled a leather-bound Bible from his mother during a speech in Washington, D.C., which he personally delivered to the Museum of the Bible.

White previously made headlines when she allegedly spoke in tongues while delivering her now infamous “Angels” prayer for Trump in 2023.

Despite facing backlash, Paula White Cain continues preaching at Paula White Ministries and airing her sermon, “Paula White Today,” on television. Meanwhile, the Trump family Bible on display at the museum has ignited outrage, with critics calling it tone-deaf and inappropriate given ongoing controversies surrounding the former president.





