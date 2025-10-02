‘Right Eye Doesn’t Open’: Trump’s Oval Office Meeting Sparks Health Concern as Viewers Zoom In on His Face, Question His Well-Being

President Donald Trump‘s physical condition remains a major topic of conversation after a recent clip of the 79-year-old politician looking despondent hit the internet.

The appearance came during a White House event tied to a major health initiative, where he was joined by young guests and a mix of high-profile figures from politics and entertainment.

But it wasn’t the policy or the guests that stole attention—viewers couldn’t stop zooming in on Trump’s face and pointing out the strangest thing.

Donald Trump’s “droopy” face and eyes in new videos raise further concern about his health. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

‘He Fully Believes It’: Donald Trump Blurts Out Bizarre Comment About His Body During Speech, Viewers Wonder If He’s Losing It

Trump held a meeting in the Oval Office on Sept. 30 to sign an executive order allocating $50 million for pediatric cancer research, joined by young survivors, top officials, and even members of the McMahon wrestling dynasty, including Education Secretary Linda McMahon, her daughter, Stephanie McMahon and Stephanie’s husband, Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

C-SPAN footage of Trump seated behind the Resolute desk was shared on the Threads platform. Social media users were fixated on his facial features.

“The camera operator zoomed in, and something is going on with Trump’s face,” a Thread poster expressed. Another said, “Does nobody else see how cold and dead his eyes are?”

Another observer expressed concern after viewing “the right side of Donald Trump’s face and his eye droop … That along with his swollen ankles makes me concerned about his health and well-being.”

Some even noticed the same after zooming in on Trump’s press conference on Sept. 29, alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. “Anyone notice Trump’s right eye doesn’t open as much as his left?” one person asked on X.

Despite no evidence that Trump was medicated, some viewers speculated he looked “stoned out of his mind,” while others joked, “The lights are on, but nobody’s home.”

Since returning to the White House in January 2025 for his second, nonconsecutive term as president, Trump has repeatedly been the subject of questions about the state of his health.

Trump has been photographed on numerous occasions with a large bruise on his right hand. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has publicly addressed concerns regarding the president’s health, specifically in response to reports of swelling in his lower legs and bruising on his right hand.

Leavitt attributed these symptoms to chronic venous insufficiency, a condition common among older adults that causes blood to pool in the legs. She explained that the bruising was likely due to frequent handshakes and the president’s use of aspirin, which can increase bruising risk. She emphasized that such conditions are routine for someone of Trump’s age and did not indicate any serious health issues.

“President Trump is a man of the people, and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands daily than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day,” Leavitt, 28, told The Daily Beast in August.

After observers noticed swelling in Trump’s legs and ankles, the White House physician, Capt. Sean Barbabella, confirmed the billionaire was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

“Bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70,” Barbabella wrote in a July 2025 memo.

Concerns about Trump’s weight have also resurfaced. In 2018, then-White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson reported that the former reality television star was 6 feet 3 inches and weighed 239 pounds, igniting pushback over Trump supposedly being the size of a fit NFL linebacker.

In April 2025, Barbabella claimed the president was 6 feet 3 and 224 pounds. Once again, online trolls clowned the idea that Trump weighed under 250 pounds, going off of video and pictures of the Queens-raised father of five.

Trump detractors have also suggested that his doctors constantly insist he is sub-240 pounds because a weight of 240 pounds or more for the president’s size would be considered obese. The Republican Party leader is also known to exaggerate his claims or present misleading information.