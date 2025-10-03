‘Is He Having a Stroke?’: Trump’s Mid-Speech Slip Fuels Concern as He Mixes Up His Words and Drops a Bizarre Question That Confused Everyone

President Donald Trump delivered a speech this week to hundreds of military leaders at the Marine Corps Museum in Quantico, Virginia, that left observers more confused than convinced.

The hour-long address, meant to rally generals and admirals from around the world, quickly devolved into a rambling display that sparked immediate concern across social media.

Trump confused everyone when he said “disappears” instead of “disagrees” while asking about “Razin Caine” during his military speech. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

During his Sept. 30 remarks at the unusual gathering, Trump attempted to ask if anyone disagreed with his comments, but the remarks were somewhat incoherent.

‘3rd Grader Reading in Front of Class‘: Trump’s Rambling State Dinner Speech Sparks Laughter After Fans Zoom In on His Struggle to Read Simple Lines

“Fantastic, by the way, I hope you all agree. If anybody disagrees, could I please have your hand? Whoever disappears in Razin Caine is no good. Just raise your hand. I don’t see any hands raised. That means you, OK. That means that he’s OK now. But I saw his results, you know,” he said, leaving military leaders and viewers alike puzzled by his use of the wrong word to drive his point.

The moment immediately went viral when posted on Instagram by The Resistance 1789, drawing sharp reactions from social media users, who claimed, “He’s slurring more than my uncle at Thanksgiving dinner.”

Another said, “Is he having a stroke? I need subtitles.”

One particularly frustrated observer commented, “WTF is this baby babbling about?!”

Someone else demanded, “I want one reporter in the press pool to ask him after his rambling, nonsensical word-salad speeches, ‘What the f—k are you talking about!'”

The ‘Razin Caine’ confusion stems from a bizarre moment in Trump’s political history. In 2019, Trump claimed a general named ‘Razin’ Caine’ said he could defeat ISIS in a week, a story first captured by C-SPAN and journalist Daniel Dale, according to Vox.

Trump goes on a long and bizarre rant about his trip to Iraq pic.twitter.com/H9JRbmlYQL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 2, 2019

The story became a running joke after Trump repeatedly changed details, including when the general allegedly started wearing a MAGA hat.

The real person behind the story is retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan “Razin” Caine, whom Trump nominated in February 2025 to be chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Caine, who served as an F-16 pilot and held positions in Iraq and special operations, met Trump during his presidency. However, during his confirmation hearing in April, Caine denied Trump’s claims that he wore a MAGA hat or said he’d “kill for” Trump, suggesting the president may have confused him with someone else. The Senate confirmed Caine’s nomination later that month, according to NPR.

Many of his critics pointed to deeper concerns beyond Trump’s latest verbal stumble.

“This is textbook early dementia. He says disappears instead of disagrees,” one observer noted.

Another reminded viewers, “He’s saying this to a room filled with people who are about to lose their income due to republican shutdown of the government.”

Trump’s verbal difficulties and unusual statements have drawn increased scrutiny in recent months.

During his September 2025 address at the United Nations General Assembly, he spent considerable time complaining about a malfunctioning teleprompter and broken escalator before making unsubstantiated claims.

At a June 2024 rally in Philadelphia, he delivered a confusing monologue about washing machines, faucets, and rain that left Fox News cutting away mid-speech.

The pattern of verbal confusion and rambling speeches has left many wondering whether the “raising Cain” moment represents just another gaffe or something more troubling.