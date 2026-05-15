‘Stupid MAGAs’:Trump and His Sons Scramble to Beat Fraud Allegations with AI-Generated Video, Then Viewers Zoom In on the One Detail They Clearly Missed

President Donald Trump and his two oldest sons, Don Jr. and Eric Trump, are facing a growing MAGA backlash over their mobile phone company and months of delays in sending customers their pre-ordered devices.

The Trumps launched Trump Mobile last June and took in $100 deposits from some 600,000 people for the phones, according to reports, which were supposed to ship last August. After ongoing delays, the company pushed back the delivery date to October.

US President Donald Trump (C), flanked by his sons Eric Trump (R) and Donald Trump Jr. (L) cuts the ribbon on the first tee to officially open the Trump International Golf Links course in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, north east Scotland on July 29, 2025. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Months later, still no phones; however, after an online revolt and mounting criticism, the company now says it will start shipping the new T1 Phones immediately.

The company announced on its X page on Wednesday that “The T1 Phone has arrived!! Those who pre-ordered the T1 Phone will be receiving an update email. Phones start shipping this week!!!”

The post has over a million views, but Trump Mobile turned off the comments, apparently fearful of people’s reactions. X hit the video with a community note, deeming it AI-generated.

‘He Got Smacked Down!’: Trump’s Tough-Guy Act Evaporates Next to World Leader as He Panics Over Simple Question and Blurts Out Strange Compliments

“Are we just ignoring that the American flag has only 11 stripes?” one eagle-eyed viewer said on a repost of the video.

Chief Executive Officer Pat O’Brien told USA Today the company encountered a number of delays but said he’s not concerned about it.

“Those delays were worth it in our minds as we are delivering an amazing product,” he boasted, adding that the company is filling the orders as fast as it can and expects to deliver all the pre-ordered phones in the coming weeks.

Part of the problem, it seems, is that Trump Mobile promised as part of its marketing campaign to build the phones in the U.S., but soon discovered that was next to impossible. Now, the website clarifies that the phones are “designed with American values in mind.”

It’s pretty clear that people who ordered the phones almost a year ago aren’t happy about the delays, and they may not be very happy with the T1 Phone itself once they get it.

“This is just sad. The Trump T1 phone is beginning to ship this week, and get this! It’s produced in China, by a Chinese company. It’s selling for $499 yet it’s merely an outdated T-Mobile REVVL 7 Pro 5G smartphone put into a gold shell. You can buy the T-Mobile phone on eBay or at Walmart for a little over $100. Trump scammed his base yet again!” political commentator and social media influencer Ed Krassenstein posted on X.

Unfortunately, he’s not wrong. It turns out the T1 could not be built in the U.S., so while the company waits for production, the Trumps have been selling refurbished Samsung and Apple phones.

When the company first launched last June, it promised “top-tier connectivity, unbeatable value and all-American service for our nation’s hardest-working people.”

“Trump Mobile is going to change the game. We’re building on the movement to put America first, and we will deliver the highest levels of quality and service. Our company is based right here in the United States because we know it’s what our customers want and deserve,” Eric Trump said in a statement, USA Today reported.

Social media piled on.

Sad is an understatement, MAGA you are the stupidest motherfuckers in the world. pic.twitter.com/tNWcE0h4u0 — Big Rick (@SeniorChief79) May 14, 2026

“Hey, but it comes with a charging cable, charging block, and a clear protective case! lol smh.. Poor, stupid MAGAs. Couldn’t happen to a worse group of idiots,” one X user said.

“At least we will know who the idiots are without even speaking to them,” another person quipped.

Trump Mobile is selling its 5G “47 Plan” for $47.45 a month. If those numbers look familiar, it’s because the price references Donald Trump’s first term in office as the 45th president of the United States and his current term as the 47th.

The company says it’s offering military and family plans and that the plans include unlimited talk, text and data, 24/7 roadside assistance, device protection, no contracts required, telehealth services and free international calling to more than 100 countries.

The website also says, “Trump will proudly be displayed in the status bar as your network.”