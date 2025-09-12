‘He Obviously Doesn’t Think Beforehand’: Donald Trump’s Attempt to Inspire Falls Apart After Folks Say the Bible Verse He Quoted Doesn’t Exist

Donald Trump has long made headlines for bold and often baffling claims, from taking credit for phrases he didn’t coin to making statements that leave people questioning reality.

Now a resurfaced clip of him discussing the Bible is circulating, prompting many to revisit moments when he claimed to have read works he couldn’t recall—or that didn’t even exist, leaving some to wonder if he’s been reading from a whole different book.

President Donald Trump’s apparent lack of knowledge about the Bible has critics questioning his supposed love for the scriptures. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump sat down with the Christian Broadcasting Network during his first campaign for the White House to discuss his knowledge of the religious text in a video on YouTube.

The September 2015 conversation with CBN’s David Brody made headlines at the time, due to Trump seemingly misquoting the book of Proverbs.

Brody asked the then-aspiring political leader why the Bible was such an important book to him, which sparked a confusing response from Trump.

“There’s so many things that you can learn from [The Bible],” Trump responded. “Proverbs, the chapter ‘never bend to envy.’ I’ve had that thing all of my life where people are bending to envy.”

He added, “It’s an incredible book. So many things you can learn from the Bible, and you can lead your life. And I’m not just talking in terms of religion. I’m talking in terms of leading a life even beyond a religion.”

The issue with the answer Trump gave was that the verse he cited from the Bible supposedly does not exist. CNN reported the phrase “never bend to envy” could not be found in the holy scripture.

Progressive political commentator David Pakman covered Trump’s apparent gaffe on his YouTube channel in 2015. Pakman’s community members presented their takes on the University of Pennsylvania graduate’s remarks about envy.

“I think when Trump opens his mouth, he’s as surprised as anyone else [about] what comes out, because he obviously doesn’t actually think beforehand!” one individual exclaimed in the comment section nine years ago.

I guess I am wrong for trying to teach my 3 year old (who says whatever is on his mind) to be more gracious and tactful.

A more recent comment read, “Maybe it’s only in the TRUMP Bible,” referring to the Trump-backed “God Bless the U.S.A. Bible,” which sells for $59.99.

Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless The USA Bible. @TheLeeGreenwood https://t.co/1KK5QgVK85 pic.twitter.com/XoCIeGDpAg — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 26, 2024

That so-called “Trump Bible” includes an edition of the King James Version of the Bible, as well as the Constitution of the United States, the Declaration of Independence, and the Pledge of Allegiance.

“You don’t know what version he was reading. There are so many paraphrases out there, it’s very possible that’s what he was reading. Btw, Proverbs 24:1 does mean the same thing. Whether it’s “do not bend to envy” or “Be not envious” – is still saying “don’t envy”. You’re splitting hairs,” a third person posted on Pakman’s YouTube video.

Another Trump critic on the platform suggested the billionaire businessman failed at repeating a talking point given to him by someone on his team, writing, “Somebody fed him a verse, and he still got it wrong.”

Trump often touted his love of the Bible as part of his 2016 presidential campaign to entice right-wing Christians to support him in the stacked Republican primaries.

In August 2015, the former “The Apprentice” reality television show star was questioned about his faith while appearing on Bloomberg’s “With All Due Respect” podcast.

“I wouldn’t want to get into it, because to me, that’s very personal,” Trump explained when questioned about his favorite Bible verse. “The Bible means a lot to me, but I don’t want to get into specifics.”

After he was repeatedly prompted to share his most beloved section of the good book, Trump just shot back, “No. I don’t want to do that.” The New York City native then insisted he enjoys the Old Testament and the New Testament equally.

Trump also infamously flubbed the name of a book in the New Testament in 2016. He mispronounced “Second Corinthians” as “Two Corinthians” while giving a speech at the evangelical Christian Liberty University.

Trump discussing his love of the Christian Bible is now circulating online after the former president recently donated his family Bible to the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., where it is now on public display.