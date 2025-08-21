‘This Is F—ing Ridiculous’: Donald Trump Thinks He Can Bribe God, Claims He Might Have His Ticket Out of Hell

President Donald Trump suggested that he might score some points with “the man upstairs” to gain entry into heaven by ending the war in Ukraine.

During a call into “Fox & Friends” on Aug. 19, the president discussed his recent talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and seven other European leaders about how to end Russia’s ongoing military campaign in Ukraine that has spanned more than two years.

U.S. President Donald Trump awaits the arrival of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the White House on August 8, 2025, in Washington, DC. Trump is scheduled to hold a trilateral signing ceremony with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to end decades of conflict. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

“I want to end it. You know, we’re not losing American lives, we’re not losing American soldiers. We’re losing Russia and Ukrainian, mostly soldiers. Some people, as missiles hit wrong spots or get lobbed into cities,” Trump said to the Fox panel.

“But if I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that’s a pretty — I want to try to get to heaven if possible. I’m hearing I’m not doing well,” he continued. “I hear I’m really at the bottom of the totem pole. But if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons.”

During a White House press conference later that day, one reporter asked if the remarks were merely a quip or if the president truly meant that he wanted to save his soul.

“Is there spiritual motivation behind his peace deals?” the reporter asked.

“I think the president was serious,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt jovially replied. “The president wants to get to heaven, as I hope we all do in this room.”

According to The Hill, the president gave a general outline of what a peace deal between both countries would look like. Any agreement would likely involve Ukraine ceding some land to Russia, along with potential security initiatives to protect Ukraine from further Russian attacks. However, he maintained that NATO could not be involved in any of those security efforts.

“I hope President Putin is going to be good. If he’s not, that’s going to be a rough situation,” Trump said. “And I hope Zelenskyy, President Zelenskyy, will do what he has to do. He has to show some flexibility also. The thing is a mess.”

Trump said he’s helping coordinate a potential face-to-face meeting between Putin and Zelensky in the coming months.