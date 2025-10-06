‘Damn She Just Had a Baby’: Rihanna’s Glam Date Night Takes a Turn After Fans Zoom In On Her Ankles

Singer Rihanna couldn’t spend a night out on the town without paparazzi and cameras flashing to capture every fashionable moment, and the internet went full detective—not on her outfit, but on something allegedly clinging to the hem of her pants.

The Barbadian superstar made her first public appearance since welcoming her third child, stepping out Friday evening in West Hollywood to celebrate her partner A$AP Rocky’s 37th birthday.

Fans speculated Rihanna had a green substance on her pants after she stepped out with A$AP Rocky to celebrate his 37th birthday, sparking both criticism and defense on social media.

The couple, who are never ones to disappoint when it comes to style, arrived in a convertible Rolls-Royce looking every bit the power duo fans have come to adore, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Rihanna rocked a black leather bomber jacket paired with feathered-hem pants and matching heels, her long curly locks styled in a sleek middle part. Rocky complemented her look in a tan tailored suit with a super shiny silver tie, swirly gold earrings, and an orange sapphire pinky ring encrusted with diamonds.

The two were all smiles, waving to photographers and soaking up the birthday energy as they climbed in and out of the luxury vehicle. But while her fashion was on point, things quickly took a turn when eagle-eyed fans zoomed in on her ankles. Some folks pointed out her high heels just weeks after giving birth.

“Rocking those @aminamuaddi shoes she looks fantastic- love my Bajan sista.”

“Damn she just had a baby last week. You go, girl!!!!!”

Yet other people claimed to spot a strange substance dusted across the feathers.

When RnBass posted photos from the outing with the caption, “She’s really like all of us y’all!” commenters quickly zeroed in on what appeared to be remnants of some green substance on the singer’s pants.

“Dannnng who dropped the tray!??!?,” one person wrote, while another chimed in saying, “Me when I stand up after sitting/smoking in my car.”

Of course, not everyone was interested in critiquing the mother of three. Plenty of supporters jumped to her defense, with one fan writing, “She couldn’t wait to start smoking again … just love her.”

Another gushed, “My girl had that baby and got right back to it. Mind your business.”

Some speculated Rihanna wasn’t aware of the substance on her pants writing, “She gone be tight when she see this lol. I’m positive she ain’t know.”

The night out marked a rare moment of freedom for the new parents, who recently welcomed their first daughter into the world. The “We Found Love” singer announced the arrival of Rocki Irish Mayers on Instagram just over a week ago, sharing a tender photo of herself holding the infant alongside a snapshot of tiny pink ribboned boxing gloves.

“Rocki Irish Mayers Sept 13 2025,” she captioned the post, officially introducing the baby girl who joined big brothers RZA Athelston and Riot Rose.

Rocky had been manifesting a daughter for months.

In a recent Elle interview, he admitted, “I hope it’s a girl. I really do. We’re praying for a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience.”

His prayers were answered, and the couple’s growing family now includes two boys and their much-anticipated princess. Some outlets have speculated that Rocki’s middle name, Irish, is a tribute to Rihanna’s late father, Ronald Fenty, who passed away in May from pancreatic cancer and pneumonia. Fenty was reportedly of African, Irish, English, and Scottish descent.

The couple first connected romantically in 2020, though their friendship dates back to 2012 when they collaborated on a remix of Rihanna’s song. Since then, they’ve built not just a relationship but a full-blown empire.

The “Wild Thoughts” singer, with an estimated net worth of around $1.4 billion, has become one of the wealthiest entertainers in the world thanks to her ownership stake in Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty. Rocky, meanwhile, continues to thrive in both music and acting.

Despite their high-profile careers, the couple has made it clear that family comes first. Rocky recently shared that when they’re home, it’s all about their relationship and household, not the noise of fame. Rihanna echoed those sentiments, describing her love for motherhood and being a homemaker while building new traditions for their little family.

As for the social media speculation about her pants? It seems Rihanna couldn’t care less. If anything, the online chatter only proved what fans already know—she’s relatable, unbothered, and living her best life on her own terms.