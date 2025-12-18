‘Old Riri Woulda Thrown Her Phone’: Rihanna’s Patience Runs Out After Audience Member Repeatedly Yells at Her In Shocking Clip

Rihanna is a true fan of Mariah Carey, like most people, especially around the holidays.

On Saturday, Dec. 13, RiRi attended Carey’s holiday residency finale in Las Vegas, where she was spotted “stanning” out in full “lamb” mode.

A viral TikTok video captured the Barbadian “bad gal” singing, dancing, and filming like any other ecstatic member of the crowd, only to be quickly reminded by another concertgoer to be mindful of those seated behind her.

Rihanna’s kid-free night ended a fan yelling at her for having too much fun in a viral clip online. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Several outlets captured Rihanna among other members of Carey’s fandom, singing along to every song and enjoying Carey’s annual concert alongside a friend. The “ANTI” singer wore a black lace shirt, black jeans, and a black baseball cap, occasionally topping the look with a festive “Grinch Who Stole Christmas” headband that leaned into the holiday theme.

Although the Fenty Beauty creator was dressed to blend in, she blew her cover when Carey began belting out her hit single “We Belong Together.”

Rihanna pulled the ultimate fan move, standing up on her chair with her arms swaying back and forth as she belted out the lyrics. Regardless of her obvious love for the song, another ticket holder was not willing to let the Grammy winner disrupt her experience. The clip shows the audience member tapping Rihanna on the back and asking her to “get down.”

Somewhat shocked, Rihanna responded, “Oh, s**t,” before stepping off the chair. Realizing the fellow Mariah fan was serious about her view, she signaled that she did not want any issues, holding her hands up in a “come in peace” gesture while saying, “My bad, my bad.”

A TikTok video captioned, “The audacity to yell at Rihanna to sit down while she’s fangirling over Mariah is wild,” captured the awkward moment, with some viewers dubbing the disgruntled concertgoer the “audience Scrooge.”

“Don’t yell at our girl like that,” one fan wrote on TikTok.

Another admired the singer’s ability to stay present in the moment, commenting, “Mother is mothering. Show them how to enjoy a concert.”

Several fans, including the official Las Vegas TikTok account, made jokes about the mother of three being at “everyone’s concert but her own,” or suggested Rihanna should “sit in the studio and write some songs.” The shade referenced her lengthy hiatus from music since her

While many expressed that it was refreshing to see Rihanna having fun, others felt the fellow fan’s frustration was justified.

One person wrote, “We can’t yell at celebrities? Why not? They’re not people? People overly love celebs.”

The clip eventually made its way to X, where opinions remained divided.

“The way motherhood really changed her. Old riri woulda thrown her phone at that person with attitude and everything,” one fan commented.

Another bluntly followed up with, “Idgaf who u are sit tf down.”

Rihanna has never hidden the fact that she is Carey’s No. 1 fan. The latest viral moment adds to a growing reel of her unabashed fangirling over the Queen of Christmas at past “Christmas Time” shows.

Several social accounts shared a moment between the divas on X in which Carey said Rihanna’s perfect attendance “was like a tradition.”

Rihanna backstage at Mariah Carey’s show tonight



Rihanna’s overzealous concert behavior may be due to finally enjoying some downtime away from her growing family. She gave birth to her third child with partner A$AP Rocky, a daughter named Rocki Irish Mayers, on Sept. 13. The couple also share two sons, RZA, born in 2022, and Riot Rose, born in 2023.