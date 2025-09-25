‘She Is Not Naming Her Child That’: Rihanna’s Name Reveal of Baby Girl Has Fans Shook After Noticing A$AP Rocky’s Promised Surprise Didn’t Happen

After weeks of speculation, Grammy winner Rihanna has officially announced the birth of her third child with rapper turned actor A$AP Rocky on Sept. 24.

The 37-year-old singer and “Highest 2 Lowest” star, Rakim Mayers, are already parents to two boys, RZA and Riot, and now fans are swooning as they welcome a beautiful baby girl into their growing, picture-perfect family.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announce the birth of their third child, Rocki Irish Mayers. (Photo: Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)

The “We Found Love” singer shared a picture of herself holding her newest bundle of joy wrapped in pink. In the caption of her post, Rihanna shared her daughter’s name and date of birth, which read, “Rocki Irish Mayers Sept. 13 2025.”

Babygirl’s name is much different than what Mayers promised in an interview earlier this week. During a chat with GQ magazine, he was asked if he would name it after his “Highest 2 Lowest” co-star Denzel Washington.

“You know I have to,” Mayers laughed, “Denzel, no matter what. The first female come out named Denzel, it’s lit. We got it figured out.”

Even though the baby didn’t get the Denzel-inspired name, fans are still completely smitten with the adorable photos Rihanna shared. One image showed a pair of tiny pink boxing gloves attached to long, pink ribbons.

“She is not naming her child that,” said one Facebook user, while another paid homage to one of Washington’s most memorable interviews, “I’m from around the way I’m leaving with something.”

But Rihanna apparently had no intentions to name their third child anything that didn’t start with the letter “R.”

“It’s always going to be an R name. That’s the one thing me and Rocky don’t fight over,” she told “Entertainment Tonight” at the L.A. premiere of her recent film, “Smurfs,” in July.

Still fans and even some celebrities shared their congratulations underneath Rihanna’s original post, including Public Enemy artist Flavor Flav.

“WOW!!! Congratulations to you and Rocky and Rocki,” he wrote. “Being a girl dad is one of the greatest honors.”

“A Fall from Grace” actress Bresha Webb, a new mom, chimed in with “Congratulations,” while fellow mom Garcelle Beauvais responded with a string of pink heart emojis.

Singer Rihanna welcomes her third child, a daughter, with A$AP Rocky. The couple also share two sons. (Photos: @badgalriri/Instagram)

“She finally got her baby girl,” added one fan. “It’s a girl.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky revealed they’re expecting their third child on May 5, sharing the news while turning heads on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala in New York City. The couple are already parents to sons RZA, born in May 2022, and Riot, born in August 2023.

The “Diamonds” singer shocked everyone when she announced she was expecting Riot during her halftime show performance at Super Bowl LVIII. The recording artist wore an all-red ensemble, and after the camera zoomed out at the beginning of her performance, she cradled her noticeable baby bump.

Queen Rihanna and Baby Rih take on the #SuperBowl



Singer’s rep confirms pregnancy following Super Bowl halftime show https://t.co/tJ0RMbJWub pic.twitter.com/oBWutT7BdS — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) February 13, 2023

Some outlets such as Daily Mail believe Rihanna and Mayers got their baby girl’s middle name from Rihanna’s late father, Ronald Fenty.

Fenty, reportedly of African, Irish, English, and Scottish descent, died of pancreatic cancer and pneumonia on May 30.

A$AP Rocky on Rihanna being the right person to be the mother of his kids:



“I knew from when we were younger. We both did, I think. So it was only right when we got older. We just kind of reconnected.”pic.twitter.com/LoQETYy60d — 𝖌𝖆𝖇 (@gabgonebad) October 8, 2024

On the same day Rihanna shared the news about their baby girl, Mayers revealed in his Elle cover story that he had been manifesting and praying for a daughter.

“I hope it’s a girl. I really do. We’re praying for a girl,” said Mayers, noting that the couple did not want to know the gender of their first child, RZA. But that changed after their second son, Riot.

“The second time, we didn’t want to know. Third time, we don’t want to know until, you know. I feel like it’s going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!