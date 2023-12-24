Rihanna Jokes About Her Son RZA with A$AP Rocky Inheriting Her Forehead, ‘You Can’t Lose This Thing’

During an appearance on the Red Carpet for her Fenty X Puma Creeper Phatty Sneaker event on Dec. 18, Rihanna shared an update on her family with rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple welcomed son RZA in 2022 and little Riot last August.

The Fenty Beauty founder opened up about her life as a mother while talking with a reporter from “Access Hollywood” who asked if she had ever pictured how her current family would be.

A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, and their son RZA. (Photo: @asaprocky/Instagram)

“You don’t have an idea,” Rihanna replied. “You just hope. I hope that I can have kids one day and I hope that I can have them in love and I hope that I can be part of a family that, you know, breaks generational curses and just moves forward and does new things and raises our kids better than we were raised.”

The “We Found Love” singer added that the only thing she may have imagined was that her children would inherit her signature forehead.

“The only thing I imagined was probably the forehead on RZA,” she added with a laugh. “I mean, Riot doesn’t have it. I’m like, ‘Wait. Are you sure?’ You can’t lose this thing,” she joked as she touched her forehead.

Rihanna talking about RZAS forehead 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/Mt4QOrJhhn — ᴹᴵᴹᴵ'ˢ ☈ᴱᴵᴳᴺ ᵂᴼᴺᵀ ᴸᴱ☥ ᵁᴾ (@TheMimiReign) December 19, 2023

Rihanna also talked with “Entertainment Tonight” on the red carpet and said she loves being a boy mom.

“They’re the best though. Having a house full of boys, I thought I was a girl mom, but I’m a boy mom,” she said. “I love this. I love it.”

Fans reacted after a clip was shared by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. “I miss her. It’s so refreshing to listen to her in mommy era,” replied one fan, while another wrote, “We love you being a boy mom too! Now drop some music sis.”

Rihanna added that RZA struggled after Riot was born but has now embraced being a big brother.

“He struggled in the beginning, but he loves his little brother,” she said. “Every time he thinks we’re not looking at him, he’ll come over and touch him. If the baby’s crying, he’ll just hold his hands. It hurts him if the baby’s crying. He’ll wake up in the morning just saying, ‘Baby, baby, baby.’ He loves him. It took a while, but he got there, and I’m proud of him.”

As fans continue to gush over photos of Riri and her family, they also beg her to release new music. The singer’s longtime music collaborator and producer James Fauntleroy revealed that they met up in the studio recently. He also worked on her 2009 album “Rated R,” noting that she has “excellent taste.”

“I’ve known her for so long, and the last session I did for her was last week,” he told People magazine. “So I’ve known her for so long, and I think the biggest lesson I learned, whether I knew or not, was just confirmed by her ascent from pop starlet to literal billionaire is the value of taste.”

Rihanna partnered with Puma for the Fenty Creeper Phatty Sneaker back in March after first working with the shoe company in 2014 as a creative director. Two years later, she released her ground-breaking album “ANTI,” garnering eight Grammy nominations and no wins despite its constant and heavy praise from fans online.