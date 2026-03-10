‘They Are Done’: Rihanna’s Security Seen Rushing Bags Into SUVs After Gunwoman Fires Into Her Beverly Hills Home — Chilling Social Media Trail Raises Even More Questions

Rihanna is packing up and shipping out after her Beverly Hills home was targeted by a deranged woman who had been targeting the singer days before the incident.

The “ANTI” singer and her family have now taken drastic measures to put distance between them and the space they once called home after Los Angeles police arrested Ivanna Ortiz, 35, on March 8.

Rihanna is forced to take drastic measures following a woman who fired live shots at the singer while she was home. (Photo by DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Ortiz is currently being held on a $10.2 million bond and had been exhibiting alarming, obsessive-like behavior in posts name-dropping the “Umbrella” singer well before she allegedly used an AR-15 type of weapon to fire at least 10 rounds into the residence.

Rihanna was home when shots rang out, with at least one bullet reportedly piercing a wall inside the property. A$AP was not at the residence at the time, and it is unknown whether their sons, Riot and RZA, or daughter, Rocki, were home. No injuries were reported.

Later that day, several men dressed in all black were seen loading suitcases and large duffel bags into multiple SUVs, according to photos published by the New York Post. A security man was seen holding a bassinet, likely for their youngest child and at least three bullet holes were found in the windshield of a silver trailer sitting in the driveway.

Ortiz, known as a Bible influencer online, taunted the Grammy Award winner in several Facebook posts. In one, she wrote, “@badgirlriri Are you there?” in February. The direct message was followed up with, “Cause I was waiting for your AIDS 5-head self to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I’m not at.”

In a separate post from last month, Ortiz tagged Rihanna’s ex, adding, “When Drake found out Rihanna got aids.”

The woman posed for a selfie wearing red lipstick and blond hair in the accompanying photo.

Ortiz also spoke about God punishing the singer in an older video, stating, “You saw Rihanna? You saw her picture? She has a very big forehead and an ugly, ugly nose. That’s God’s judgment on her.”

She then bizarrely rambles, “I keep telling her to stop harassing me, and she keeps doing it. She keeps harassing me, and I already bought stock in Ulta; I have stake in Ulta, so now those energies can’t harass me when I go into Ulta anymore… The Devil tries to antagonize me or instigate against me by the pictures that are there… I went in there and saw Rihanna, and she looked so bad.”

Ortiz’s celebrity-driven taunts also included an ominous message stating, “THEY ARE DONE,” and claiming, “I just restricted that stupid b-ch Kim kardashian I’m already threw with Rihanna Your turn hiding b—ch Stop begging for a look.”

Ortiz also name-dropped rapper Cardi B in a post where she stood in front of a mirror saying, “Ain’t nobody pressed. Ivanna’s not pressed. Is Cardi B pressed?”

A trend observed in Ortiz’s content was the delusion that A-listers were envious of her. The eerie social media trail leading up to the shooting raised red flags regarding her unraveling mental health.

As one person stated, “This is actually scary as hell. Like NOBODY around her NOBODY got her help? Saw the signs? Like she’s driving around normally! This is petrifying.”

A social media user commented, “Imagine being delusional and having one sided beef with someone who doesn’t know you exist.”

Ortiz’s criminal history includes a domestic violence incident, where she is believed to have been the instigator, careless driving, and failure to follow pretrial release conditions, all of which occurred in Florida. She shares one child with an ex, who has full custody.

According to her Facebook page, she had a job and also participates in various women’s spiritual groups. She also records bizarre rap freestyles about “haters” and other celebrities she believes should be canceled on YouTube.

Neither Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky has yet to release a statement about what took place.