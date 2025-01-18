‘Please Don’t Come Over Here’: Carmelo Anthony’s Explanation for Viral Rihanna Met Gala Pic Goes Left as Fans Say Ex-Wife La La Anthony ‘Woulda Punched Him’

Carmelo Anthony was in fact not “ready to risk it all” in the viral photo of him and Rihanna at a 2014 Met Gala after party.

The infamous image showed the former NBA star seated and glaring in the “ANTI” singer’s direction. RiRi, on the other hand, was seen looking over her left shoulder at the flashing lights of cameras with a flirty facial expression.

For over a decade, fans have run wild with claims that the then-New York Knicks player was plotting a ploy to cozy up to the pop star. At the time, Carmelo was still married to La La Anthony, with whom he shares a son named Kiyan.

The 2014 Rihanna Met Gala meme of Carmelo Anthony staring at her has fans bringing up his ex-wife, La La Anthony. (Photos by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty; Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Hispanic Heritage Foundation; JC Olivera/Getty Images)

They eventually separated in 2017 and were divorced by June 2021 after a total of 17 years together, 10 of which were spent as husband and wife.

Cheating rumors and a 7-year-old daughter he welcomed with another woman are believed to have been contributing factors to the relationship’s demise.

But, in a recent episode of Melo’s podcast, “7PM in Brooklyn,” which he hosts with The Kid Mero, the future NBA Hall of Famer finally provided “the real story” to the viral photo.

According to him, after the swanky gathering in New York, he and the likes of other notables were “having a good time” at the party. The only hang-up is that with the entry of each celebrity guest, photographers rushed to snap a photo.

Melo was ready to risk it all for Rihanna😂👀 pic.twitter.com/5S1j1YPP0s — HBMtv (@HBM__tv) January 12, 2025

Some of the Met Gala attendees that year included Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Solange, Lupita Nyong’o; Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, Rita Ora, Taylor Swift, and several more A-list faces.

“The cameras go crazy. It’s small in the area, so, you see all the flashes, it’s commotion when you walk in there,” Melo explained. “I finally walk in there and get through the cameras and sit down. Now, I found my comfort zone…trying to be low [key]. Rih walks in. Cameras go crazy. There’s only one area to go to, and I’m like, ‘Please don’t come over here.’”

His recollection continued as he shared, “I put my head down, and I look up, and she’s right there posing, and the cameras is going and I’m like,” deadpanned in their direction. Now knowing the context of the moment, fans are still just as humored by the incident.

“Knowing the true story makes it 1000x better. Everybody probably thought he was lusting over her but he really was pissed at her for f—kin up his vibe,” wrote a viewer who commented on the podcast’s clip on YouTube.

The REAL story behind how Melo’s viral Rihanna meme came to be 😂 pic.twitter.com/iNEg1q4jpe — 7PM in Brooklyn (@7PMinBrooklyn) January 16, 2025

Another person typed, “That face definitely says says “Why you bring them over here!!”

However, a few people decided not to overlook an opportunity to make a wisecrack about the All-Star forward’s range on and off the court.

“Nigga was looking at her like a steak dinner Sh-t I feel ya melo,” said one person as another exclaimed, “Bro!!! Of all the shots you’ve taken in your life, you pass on this one, come on Champ!!”

But others saw what many are calling “The risk it all moment” in a completely different way.

One critic said, “Na that wasn’t his energy at all he was looking at her like “B-TCH YOU HAD TO POSE RIGHT HEEEEEEEERE?!?!” He was low-key mad she brought all that nonsense right to his doorstep when he was trying to chill.”

Another wrote, “So it was the opposite of lust… Rih and the paparazzi was blowing his buzz he was pissed. LaLa prob woulda punched him anyway.”

While Melo may not have been a suitor, Rihanna is rumored to have dated a number of athletes, including Knicks player J.R. Smith, boxer Dudley O’Shaughnessy, former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp, Miami Heat guard Rashard Lewis, and even Los Angeles Lakers center Andrew Bynum.

She currently dates rapper A$AP Rocky, with whom she shares two children. As for Melo, he’s still on the market, but it’s unclear if it’s hunting season for him.