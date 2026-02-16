‘The Caboose Is Always In the Back’: Rihanna’s Look at A$AP Rocky’s Show Has Fans Gasping Over One Jaw-Dropping Detail and Zooming In

As a fashion icon, Rihanna is not shy about taking risks and showing skin, which is fitting, as the CEO of her own lingerie line.

Four years after her diamond translucent gown at an awards show, she founded Savage Fenty, offering the public glimpses of intimate areas and styles that leave papparazzi stunned.

Rihanna has a wardrobe malfunction at NYFW that fans suspect she planned to make a scene at A$AP Rocky’s fashion show. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

At the 2014 Council of Fashion Designers of America event, Rihanna wore a dress with 216,000 Swarovski crystals, so that her entire body was visible, as she wore only undergarments on her bottom half.

However, although it doesn’t happen often, even the “Needed Me” singer has had more than her share of accidental moments where she bares more skin than intended.

The most recent incident came while supporting A$AP Rocky, her partner and father of her children, at his AWGE fashion show in New York on Friday, Feb. 13.

The mother of three was seen heading into the Hall des Lumières, where the event was held, dressed in a sexy black leather monochrome ensemble featuring an AWGE coat with fur detailing on the neckline and cuffs, as well as a high slit up the back.

It’s not clear what Rihanna had on under the trench coat other than a black bra, black tights and matching heels. While walking, the paparazzi caught shots of the slit over her rear as it began opening up and exposed a bit of her cheek.

Other photos capture the “ANTI” vocalist continuing to walk, with her hands behind her, attempting to close the slit, suggesting it was an oopsie moment.

But some people weren’t convinced that this wasn’t one of Rihanna’s bold fashion attempts again.

One person who was clearly skeptical wrote, “Malfunction I think NOT.”

Someone else who had similar thoughts typed, “That’s not a wardrobe malfunction, it’s EXHIBITIONISM. Her hands are spreading it back for chrissake.”

A third said, “The caboose is always in the back.” Another said, “What a disgusting group of people. She sat on that chair with her bare a– and then somebody else gets to sit on that chair? Eww eww ew. That is gross.”

But other fans who didn’t think it was staged backed the actress saying, “She didn’t suffer. She simply could care less.”

Another supporter threw barbs at other celebrities who have enhanced their backsides, noting, “On the plus side, at least her behind is real. Unlike some awful looking creatures in this industry.”

The Fenty Beauty owner eventually made her way into the building, sitting front row next to her partner’s cousin, A$AP Nast. Rihanna was caught smiling and enjoying herself, even telling the New York Post, “I’m always proud of my man. My guy’s creative and a genius.”

Though this moment was accidental, there has been a time when the Bajan singer flashed the camera on purpose.

Rihanna had a friend take mini videos of her in a sultry schoolgirl look back in 2024, which served a purpose, since having her second son, Riot, in August 2023.

The nine-time Grammy-award winner wrote in the caption, “since I clearly won’t be achieving my six pack til next summer, I switched my summer goal to matching my shoes to my panties!”

She wore a light blue long-sleeved top which she left mostly unbuttoned to show off her lacey bras, paired with a beige plaid skirt and black sneakers. As Rihanna continued to pose for the camera, she lifted her skirt and showed her black undergarments, proving she truly was matching them to her sneakers. But fans were left staring at another visual.