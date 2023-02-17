‘Rihanna Gave Birth to Her Brother Practically’: A Photo of Rihanna’s 9-Month-Old Has Fans Comparing His Looks to Other Fenty Family Members

The Fenty family seems to have strong genes because fans can’t help but compare Rihanna’s 9-month-old son to his uncle, Rorrey Fenty, and grandfather, Ronald Fenty.

After Riri broke the internet by dropping her baby’s British Vogue magazine debut, fans took to Twitter and expressed who they believed the internet’s new adopted nephew resembles the most.

(L-R) Rorrey, Rajad, and Rihanna Fenty (Pictured: @gallest/Instagram)

“Rihanna baby looking more like her brother than her husband. Them Fenty genes strong asf”

Rihanna baby looking more like her brother than her husband. Them Fenty genes strong asf https://t.co/vuoxoRZ0k9 — Z33SandStress (@ELLcool_J) February 16, 2023

“Rihanna son look just like her dad and youngest brother”

“Rihanna really gave birth to her brother practically!”



“That baby don’t look like Asap at all, his genes did not come through. He looks just like Rihanna’s brother & dad. It be crazy how genes work”

The “Bad Gyal” is an older sister to 33-year-old Rorrey and 26-year-old Rajad Fenty. Rorrey is also a musician who goes by the stage name, “Gallest.” He released his first mixtape, titled “In My Mind,” in 2012.

A$AP Rocky was even featured on Gallest’s “U.O.E.N.O” remix in 2013 before the two-time Grammy-nominated artist became a part of the Fenty family.

(Left top) Rorrey Fenty (@gallest/Instagram) (Right top) Rihanna’s son (@rihanna/TikTok), (Bottom left) Dad Ronald Fenty @ronald.fenty/Instagram, (Bottom right) Rajad Fenty @rajadfenty/Instagram.)



In 2022, Rorrey was appointed to the Board of Directors for “Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.” The socialite also recently just finished hosting a “Lost In Paradise” event which took place during the summertime. He has also been in a relationship for several years with a woman who goes by the nickname, Nadz.

As for Rajad Fenty, he tends to live a pretty private life. His most recent Instagram post is from 2021.

Though he is not as active on social media as his older siblings, the 26-year-old has uploaded a few photos showing that he is currently in a relationship with a musician named Nora, and showing that they share one child together, Reishi Rajad Fenty, who was born in 2021.

The trio of siblings shares the same father, Ronald Fenty, and mother, Monica Braithwaite. While it is unclear when the former couple got married, Fenty and Braithwaite divorced in 2002, due to Fenty’s reported abuse and addiction to alcohol and crack cocaine.

While it took some time, Rihanna’s relationship with her father has positively developed over the years.

In 2022, after the billionaire announced her pregnancy, Page Six revealed an exclusive statement from her father.

“I’m ecstatic,” Fenty told the publication, “I’m so excited that I jumped for joy. I’m still so excited.”



He continued, “Rihanna always said that she wanted children, she loves kids.”

Braithwaite and Rihanna’s relationship has always been a close-knit one. In a 2022 interview with E! News, the Barbados singer revealed noticing similarities she took from her mother during her journey of motherhood.

“Even the little things that annoy me about her, I do it,” Rihanna shared, “I literally make all of the same faces. I say the same things. I clear my throat the same way. I move my mouth the same way.”



In a birthday post for her mother back in April 2022, Rihanna stated that “being on the verge of motherhood, unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain.”

She proceeded to call her mother the “ true MVP” and expressed loving her endlessly.