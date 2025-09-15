‘That’s Not Even the Worst Of It’: Ivanka Trump’s Bizarre Strawberry Interview Explodes Online After Fans Zoom In and Say They Can’t Unsee It

Ivanka Trump appeared with Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya to promote a new venture they described as “rescuing strawberries,” but the project was quickly overshadowed as viewers zeroed in on her strikingly different appearance.

Clips and screenshots from the Friday morning interview spread across social media, where fans began lining up her before-and-after photos and questioning what had changed.

Ivanka Trump’s TV appearance sparked social media speculation about her changed look rather than her food waste business. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The former first daughter’s transformed appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” quickly became the focal point of online discussions, overshadowing the substantive conversation about her company, Planet Harvest, and reducing food waste in America.

When a screenshot of her interview went up on Threads, many people weighed in with plenty of questions about Ivanka’s appearance.

‘I Bet Her Dad Added These’: New Photos of Ivanka Trump Send Fans Into a Frenzy Weeks After Her Viral Bikini Pics

One person asked, “Is that a wig?” while another observed, “Is that a new face? What’s up with her teeth?”

The speculation continued with someone noting, “She is using the same surgeon as Kim K. She has the same face. I did not recognize her.”

One Threads user posted a before-and-after comparison of Ivanka, writing, “That’s not even the worst of it, she had her teeth straightened and her jawline shaped, it’s crazy.”

The commentary reflected the intense scrutiny Trump faced during her television appearance, as two critics said, “She inherited her old man’s thinning hair” and “Maybe she’s been taking lessons from daddy.”

Recently, the commander in chief was called out for seemingly having bald spots and trying to style his hair to cover them up on his head.

The timing of Trump’s interview proved particularly interesting given recent sightings that sparked speculation about her personal life.

Just days before her CNBC appearance, photographers captured Trump enjoying a yacht outing in Miami with friends, including supermodel Gisele Bündchen and model Karlie Kloss, whose husband, Joshua Kushner, is the younger brother of Ivanka’s husband of 15 years, Jared Kushner.

Since stepping away from her White House advisory role following her father’s first presidential term, Trump has embraced a more relaxed lifestyle, frequently sharing glimpses of family vacations and beach outings on social media. Her Instagram posts throughout the summer have featured her in revealing bikinis, prompting fans to comment on her confidence and apparent happiness away from political life.

Yet, some people online accused Ivanka of having a “midlife crisis” because she was showing so much skin compared to how others have previously seen her.

Her transformation from political figure to entrepreneur reflects her deliberate pivot away from Washington. When asked about choosing a for-profit model over charitable work, Ivanka explained, “I realized that to do this at volume, it had to be for-profit. That way, you can scale faster and create structural change.”

Despite the substantive nature of her business venture and environmental mission, what looks like some sort of alteration to Ivanka Trump’s appearance dominated online conversations on social media.

While she intended to spark dialogue about food waste and the millions of strawberries left in fields, social media users became more fascinated with her look.