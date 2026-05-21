‘Sounds Too Scripted’: Ivanka Trump’s Heartfelt Message to Her Brother’s Ex Suddenly Has Fans Digging Into Her Family’s Hidden Ties Behind the Scenes

Ivanka Trump has slowly backed away from her father, Donald Trump’s second presidency.

For many, it’s strange not seeing Trump’s eldest daughter more frequently around the White House or at events with her siblings.

Her appearances are rare, but whenever she does step back into the spotlight, the internet quickly turns it into a major conversation.

Ivanka Trump, the oldest daughter of President Donald Trump, debuted a new look in photos with her kids. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Ivanka has long supported her brother Eric Trump’s fundraising efforts for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

In a recent interview, she revealed that her husband, Jared Kushner, privately battled thyroid cancer around the same time her mother, Ivana Trump, died. Ivanka admitted the timing was brutal for the family.

Trump’s first wife passed away after falling down a flight of stairs in her New York Apartment. Coping with the loss of her mother and her husband’s struggle was difficult.

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Those personal experiences seemingly deepened her connection to cancer awareness causes over the years.

More recently, Ivanka showed support for her former sister-in-law Vanessa Trump following her breast cancer diagnosis, while continuing to advocate for breast cancer awareness.

Vanessa Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., received support from her extended family after sharing serious personal news this week.

Vanessa and the firstborn son of President Donald Trump were together for 13 years. They separated in 2018 after she filed for divorce. They share five kids, including viral YouTube star Kai Trump.

While both parties have moved on with other people, a recent development within their family just may bring them back together.

In an optimistic note posted on social media, Vanessa, 48, revealed she underwent a medical procedure earlier this week for a cancer diagnosis.

The former Wilhelmina-signed model opened up about the situation with her 143,000 Instagram followers.

“I want to share a personal health update. I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,” she wrote.

Vanessa thanked her doctors for recently performing a procedure. She added, “I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me.”

Ivanka Trump, the younger sister of Vanessa’s ex-husband, shared a heartfelt message in her comments.

“Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you, mama,” she wrote.

Ivanka, 44, has maintained a relationship with Ivanka even after the divorce.

In March, she expressed how “happy” she was for Vanessa after hard launching her relationship with golf legend Tiger Woods.

Daughter, Kai, also left a comment on her mother’s post, writing, “Love you! Strongest person ever.”

The whole squad pic.twitter.com/5yQVkFiney — Kai Trump (@kaitrump) November 6, 2024

Non-Trump family members offered positive thoughts for Vanessa as well.

“That’s too bad. She has been through a lot this past year with her boyfriend,” one fan voiced.

Another said, “To have to deal with Don Jr, Tiger & breast cancer? Sending her prayers & positive energy.”

Backlash toward Ivanka was also brewing as some called it scripted.

“The emotional message was to make sure she was included in the go-fund-me grift,” said one critic.

Another on X write, “Ivanka Trump’s response to Vanessa’s cancer diagnosis sounds too scripted to be genuine. Has anyone checked her past statements on supporting cancer research?”

Despite the overflow of supportive messages, Vanessa turned her comments off and stopped her followers from replying.

Her battle with cancer arrives at the same time her boyfriend is dealing with the fallout from his arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence in Florida.

Woods, 50, was taken into custody in March following a car crash in which his vehicle flipped onto its side.

The 15-time major championship winner returned to his Jupiter Island home on May 13 after a judge permitted him to travel out of the country to seek treatment, partly because of concern that his “privacy has been repeatedly compromised.”

Woods apparently headed back to Florida just days before Vanessa’s medical procedure.

New reaction after Tiger Woods’ arrest: Vanessa Trump speaks out with support, while Jack Nicklaus issues a warning to the golf icon.@ChanleySPainter has the details. pic.twitter.com/7HPgWlSjnI — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) April 4, 2026

The emotional turmoil of a DUI arrest and a cancer diagnosis taking place within three months surely has taken a toll on the couple.

Meanwhile, Don Jr. is said to be preparing to wed his fiancée, 39-year-old model Bettina Anderson, at a private island ceremony in the Bahamas over Memorial Day weekend, according to Page Six.

Vanessa will have her loved ones, like Ivanka and Kai, behind her for the ongoing battle against cancer. The public display of solidarity shows that even with the complex dynamics of the Trump family, troubling times can be unifying.

The Manhattan-raised socialite married Don Jr., 48, in November 2005 at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, and the pair went on to have five children together, including 19-year-old social media personality and promising amateur golfer Kai Trump.

Vanessa, 48, joined the influential New York City-based family as the Trump-starring “The Apprentice” reality show was becoming a hit on NBC in the mid-2000s. By 2018, Vanessa and Don Jr. had called it quits, ending their 13-year marriage.

In addition to Vanessa, another Trump associate was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2026.

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles tweeted about her diagnosis back in March.