‘How Dare He?’: Clip of Jimmy Kimmel Protecting Ivanka Trump Goes Viral, Leaving Viewers Stunned Donald Trump Turned on Him

With the recent headlines surrounding talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, old clips from “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” are resurfacing on the internet, and one reveals that the host once seemed to care about staying on the good side of the Trump family.

On Sept. 23, the Daily Mail shared a clip from a 2007 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” capturing the host stepping in during an uncomfortable moment between comedian Andy Dick and first daughter Ivanka Trump.

Kimmel’s protective move toward Ivanka sparked a firestorm of reactions online with many questioning what went wrong with the Trump family. (Getty)

In the footage, Dick is seen rubbing Trump’s leg after multiple attempts to touch and grab her hands. Trump awkwardly slaps the comedian’s hands away before Kimmel takes it upon himself to stop the unsocial behavior. He reaches across Trump to remove Dick’s hands from her legs, then gets up and physically moves Dick away from the socialite.

“Donald Trump will kill both of us,” Kimmel says to Dick as he prevents him from continuing the creepy interaction.

Trump tried to make light of Dick’s advances by joking with Kimmel, saying her father had made the host promise to “defend her honor,” despite not knowing the lewd comic would be sitting on the couch with her. To which Kimmel replied, “He never would have let you come if he knew Andy was going to be here.”

The clip sparked widespread commentary across social media.

“Can’t stand Trump or his daughter but this is gross behaviour. Leave her alone,” said one Daily Mail Instagram follower. “Ooooh no sir she was waaaaayyy too nice to handle that… I would have slapped Andy.. and you could tell he was drunk,” pointed out another. One commenter called out Dick’s inappropriate conduct: “This is inappropriate he needs to be in jail.” “Andy’s behavior is disgusting,” declared another user. A fellow viewer stated: “He’s clearly drunk. And he’s clearly harassing her. Absolutely disgusting.”

An extended version of the clip shared by “Inside Edition” shows Kimmel and his security team pulling the problematic comedian off the stage by his hands and ankles after he continued making advances toward Trump.

After the episode aired, Kimmel spoke with Extra, disclosing that the comedian “was a little out of it.”

“She came out, he wanted a big, wet kiss. It was time for Andy to go, so I escorted him out by his feet,” the host said. He later added that Dick was unfazed by the incident.

“He’s Andy. He’s not upset. He’s not apologetic. He’s just nutty. He always makes me a little uncomfortable. You have no idea what he’s going to do next.”

The vintage clip first resurfaced in 2018 after Dick faced legal trouble for allegedly groping a woman passing by him on the streets of Los Angeles.

Now, the clip is making rounds again amid Kimmel’s temporary suspension by ABC. Kimmel returned to the air on Tuesday, Sept. 23, with an emotional opening monologue defending free speech and directly addressing the suspension and backlash.

The host expressed “gratitude” for the support he received from friends, fans, and the entertainment community, while also voicing disappointment over the network’s initial decision to pull his show. Although “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” has been reinstated, dozens of local ABC affiliates owned by Nexstar and Sinclair have continued to boycott the program, citing concerns over his remarks.

During his return episode, Kimmel emphasized the importance of free speech and reflected on the privilege of hosting a show that can push boundaries under the protections of the First Amendment.