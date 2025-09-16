‘They Show You Who They Are Every Time’: Beyoncé and Jay-Z Choosing to Sit Near Donald Trump’s Family Months After Controversy Has Fans Giving Them the Side Eye

When Beyoncé and Jay-Z stepped out for a charity event, no one expected their seating chart to steal the spotlight and overshadow the cause itself.

But once images surfaced of the power couple sitting close to Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, the internet lit up with side-eyes — and more than a few fans wondered if the Carters were playing nice with the very family they’ve long kept their distance from.

Beyonce and Jay-Z were seated at the same table as Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner at a charity event last weekend, fueling rumors about why they were together. (Photos: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images, @ivankatrump/Instagram)

Both couples attended Saturday night’s REFORM Alliance Casino Night and Gala in Atlantic City, New Jersey, an organization co-founded by Jay-Z, Meek Mill, and Michael Rubin.

The high-profile fundraiser, hosted at the luxurious Ocean Casino Resort, brought together an impressive roster of celebrities, athletes, and influential figures for the justice reform organization co-founded by Jay-Z himself.

What should have been a celebration of the organization’s mission to transform probation and parole systems instead became a viral moment that had fans dissecting every angle of the image.

The Carters’ proximity to Ivanka and Jared struck critics as especially jarring, given their well-documented support for Democratic figures like Barack Obama and Kamala Harris and their outspoken advocacy for social justice, fueling speculation about the political and cultural messaging of the encounter.

But you can literally see Ivanka Trump right across from Jay- Z and Beyonce.. so maybe they weren’t right next to each other but definitely at the same table. — dollyyy (@omgitsuki) September 16, 2025

Baller Alert followers wasted no time weighing in on the surprising tablemates when the outlet posted the story on Instagram.

“I know Bey was pissed,” one person commented, while another added, “They assigned those seats on purpose…if I was Bey, I would be cursing everyone out then get Solange to arrange another elevator ride with the event coordinator.”

Someone else wrote, “Y’all make so many excuses for the Carters. They show you who they are every time…Kamala PAID Bey for her appearance, yet they invited Ivanka and Jared and had them at their table at their event they hosted. Wake up.”

Many followers rushed to defend the couple, implausibly suggesting the seating arrangement was beyond their control.

“I don’t believe it. Beyonce don’t play with them ppl,” one supporter wrote, while another observed, “I saw the video and Bey didn’t even look like she wanted to be there. Just trying to be nice to DJ Khalid.”

A fifth person asked, “Didn’t Trump tweet about investigating Beyoncé a few months ago? ain’t going to lie… this was hard to see.”

Almost a full year before the fundraiser that is causing such a dust-up, then-presidential candidate Trump posted on Truth Social, calling for a “major investigation” into Kamala Harris’s 2024 presidential campaign.

In those posts, he specifically alleged that celebrities, including Beyoncé, received payment for endorsing Harris, claims that have been disputed by both the artists and campaign officials, who clarified that any payments went toward production costs, not endorsement fees.

At 1:34 a.m., Trump went on a rant calling for investigations into Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé, and Bono.



Hard to believe 77 million Americans looked at this broken, deranged man and thought he should lead the free world. pic.twitter.com/JAzLCO7Iz3 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 19, 2025

Trump’s antagonistic relationship with the Destiny’s Child singer stretches throughout his 2024 campaign days, when he frequently criticized her during rallies.

At one Michigan event, he suggested Beyoncé was “out partying” while serious global conflicts unfolded, attempting to paint her as frivolous during a time when she was actually engaged in legitimate political activities supporting the Democratic ticket.

The Atlantic City gathering showcased typical Rubin event glamour, with VIP tickets reportedly starting at $50,000 and tournament participation costing $100,000. The 300 carefully selected guests enjoyed performances by The Weeknd while supporting an organization that has raised impressive amounts for criminal justice reform, including $24 million at their previous casino night in 2023, the Daily Mail reported.

Beyoncé’s fashion choices for the weekend also drew attention, particularly following her stunning birthday post just one day earlier. The Grammy winner shared photos where she is wearing a show-stopping dark burgundy Dolce & Gabbana lace gown that perfectly complements her signature style.

The contrast between her glamorous birthday celebration look and whatever diplomatic composure she maintained at the charity event became another talking point among observers.

For the gala itself, no one really knows what Queen Bey really felt about being seated with the Trump-Kushners, highlighting the complex navigation required when public figures with different political affiliations find themselves at the same charitable functions.

One defender captured the sentiment many fans seemed to share: “This is why Beyonce stay in the house now and don’t talk to us cause yall stay assuming stuff and making narratives.”