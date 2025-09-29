‘What Is the Tattoo?’: Halle Berry’s Skimpy Bikini Post Has Fans Zooming in on Her Mysterious Ink

Halle Berry just proved that when you’re 59 and fabulous, every season is bikini season — even in the middle of a desert where many people would be reaching for SPF 50 and a wide-brimmed hat.

On Saturday, Sept. 27, the Oscar-winning actress shared a striking photo of herself that left many wondering: what’s left to the imagination. The revealing and effortless image had others wondering if Berry was doing more than just serving looks — some sensed a message hidden between the lines.

Halle Berry’s latest desert bikini photo perfectly captured her sexy confidence and unapologetic approach to living life on her own terms at 59. (Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)

The former “X-Men” actress sent temperatures soaring on Saturday, Sept. 27, when she shared a stunning photo of herself strutting through a mountainous desert landscape wearing nothing but a jaw-dropping black-and-white string bikini from Monday Swimwear.

‘I’ve Been More Than This Body’: Halle Berry Drops Bombshell About Her Fading Looks Amid Backlash Over Half-Naked Dress Showing Off Her Assets

The Oscar winner captioned her post with a philosophical twist: “Looks like I’m going the wrong way, but I’m not…just going my own way!”

The image showed Berry walking barefoot across the grainy terrain, her brunette bob styled in natural waves, completely unbothered by the stark contrast between her beach-ready attire and the rugged wilderness surrounding her.

The photo of the star and her barely-there string bikini featured a daring thong design with a two-colored G-string was incredibly sexy, but failed to give fans a glimpse of Berry’s sunflower tattoo that she got to cover up an old flame.

Social media users couldn’t contain their reactions, with one person tweeting, “The cheeks,” while another declared, “You’re proof life is not fair.”

A third observer wrote, “Oh my Goddddddd.”

Halle Berry struts confidently through a hilly landscape in her two-piece swimsuit that strikes bold contrast against the desert’s rugged terrain. (@halleberry/Instagram)

The responses ranged from pure admiration to bewilderment, with someone questioning, “Wearing a bikini in the desert. Sounds logical. Not.”

According to InStyle, Berry’s desert adventure might be from her multi-day road trip through several national parks this summer alongside her boyfriend Van Hunt and her son in July and August. During this time, she slayed the wild in another bikini.

One fan summed up the general sentiment perfectly, commenting, “Body is bodying omg,” acknowledging that Berry continues to defy conventional expectations about aging and self-expression.

The social media response to the latest post wasn’t entirely positive, with some critics taking aim at her lifestyle choices. “Are you not too old for this?” asked one person.

Another who zoomed in said, “Ahem…what is the tattoo on your derrière?”

Berry is said to have gotten a sunflower tattoo years ago to cover up a previous design featuring ex-husband David Justice’s name.

However, Berry has never been one to shrink from controversy or let others dictate how she should live her life.

Her confidence in clapping back at critics became evident when one Instagram user jokingly commented, “But if you’re there, who’s doing the all the cooking, cleaning, and mothering?! Jk jk.”

Berry’s response was swift and clever: “Let’s hope HIS [behind] is.”

This exchange perfectly connects to recent headlines involving her ex-husband David Justice, who appeared on the “All The Smoke” podcast and made controversial comments about expecting wives to cook and clean.

The former Major League Baseball All-Star explained that during their marriage from 1993 to 1997 he questioned whether Berry was the right partner because “She don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem motherly.”

Berry’s journey through relationships has been well-documented and often challenging. Her marriage to Justice ended bitterly, even including a restraining order after their separation.

She later married R&B singer Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005, followed by French actor Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2015. Throughout these relationships, Berry faced speculation about past abuse, with Justice recently clarifying on the podcast that he was never the unnamed ex-boyfriend who allegedly caused her hearing loss.

Despite the ups and downs, Berry appears to have found lasting happiness with Van Hunt, whom she’s been dating since 2020.

In 2022, she expressed her contentment, saying, “I fell in love with his mind, his conversation. I realized: I really like him. I really liked who he was, and I can’t say I felt that way before. I really believe I’ve found my person.”

Halle Berry trolls her ex-husband David Justice with her new man after he recently revealed he ended their marriage in 1997 because she wasn't a stay-at-home wife, but now he shows regret. "Phew…! Cooking, cleaning, and mothering," pic.twitter.com/dRYNzKfzvN — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) August 14, 2025

Their relationship seems built on mutual respect and genuine connection, a stark contrast to some of her previous experiences.

“[People] never stop seeking attention,” one person tweeted, while another Instagram user wrote, “Clearly … she wants to be single … why would a woman that claims she wants to be locked at like 60 do pics like this.”

Berry hasn’t posted any new photos of her boyfriend since August, so that could be why some fans suspect she’s leaning toward the single life.

As she navigates approaching sixty with confidence and authenticity, the “Monster’s Ball” star remains unapologetic about living life on her own terms. Whether she’s posing in desert bikinis or defending her right to celebrate however she chooses, Berry continues proving that true star power never fades — it just gets more refined with age.