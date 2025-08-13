‘He Really Thought She was Gonna Stop Her Acting Career’: Halle Berry Issues Ice-Cold Comeback to Ex Who Said He Left Because She Didn’t Cook or Clean

Halle Berry is hitting back after her past dating life continues to be a trendy topic on social media. This week, one of her ex-husbands opened up about his marriage to the Hollywood legend in the 1990s.

Berry, 58, and David Justice, 59, were married from 1993 to 1997. What was once seen as a high-profile celebrity relationship ended on bad terms, leaving the Emmy and Oscar winning actress securing a temporary restraining order against Justice after they separated.

Justice recently appeared on the “All The Smoke” podcast. The retired Atlanta Braves outfielder sat down with former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson and offered his side of why the marriage with Berry did not work out.

Halle Berry appears unbothered in social media video after her ex-husband, David Justice, told the world she didn’t cook or clean during teir marriage. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

“In my mind, I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean. Then I’m thinking, ‘OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’” Justice explained to Barnes and Jackson.

The two-time World Series champion resumed, “At that time, as a young guy, she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem motherly, and then we start having issues.” Those comments ignited a firestorm on social media.

“Lol, he really thought she was gonna stop her acting career and become a housewife,” one person on X posted in response to Justice expecting the then-budding movie star to be more of a traditional spouse.

A second person tweeted, “If he don’t wanna cook and clean and wait at home for Halle to get back from work, I’ll take his place, sounds like an amazing life to me.” Someone else advised, “Oh Halle dodged a bullet for sure with this one.”

However, a Justice defender fired back, “The audacity of some of these women in the comments saying he’s not allowed to decide what he looks for in a partner.” One reply read, “I mean he can be with whoever will be with him but don’t buy a Ferrari and then get mad when you can’t pull your camper with it.”

Berry has now subtly responded to her ex-husband with a post on her social media accounts. The Academy Award winner shared a video of herself dancing in what appears to be the desert.

“‘You look happier.’ Thanks, I’m embracing menopause,” was written over the 6-second clip. On Aug. 11, one of Berry’s fans jokingly commented under the video, “You [should] be at home cooking and cleaning.”

That reference to Justice’s controversial take on “All The Smoke” earned acknowledgement from Berry. The former beauty pageant contestant replied, “I know right.” She also added a face with tears of joy emoji.

Over on TikTok, supporters of the “Monster’s Ball” star also cracked jokes about what Justice had to say about their relationship. One commenter continued Berry’s “embracing menopause” caption with “and ignoring the ex-husbands.”

A second person on the platform expressed, “Ex-hubby [is] mad he messed that up! YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY STUNNINGLY BEAUTIFUL.” In addition, another fan declared, “She is never bothered.”

Justice also made headlines in recent days for opening up about how fast his marriage to Berry came together. The 1990 National League Rookie of the Year claimed he was not enthusiastic about tying the knot with the 1986 Miss USA first runner-up.

“She asked me to marry her after knowing me for five months. And I said, ‘OK.’ ’Cause I couldn’t say no. I said, ‘OK.’ But I don’t know if my heart was really into it. But I didn’t want to make her feel bad,” Justice stated.

Justice is currently married to jewelry designer Rebecca Villalobos. The pair wed in February 2001 and have three adult children together. They share two sons, David Justice Jr. and DJ Justice, as well as a daughter, Raquel Justice.

Berry’s dating history includes ex-boyfriends Shemar Moore, Michael Ealy, and Gabriel Aubry. The Ohio native was also married to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016.

Aubry is the father of Halle’s 17-year-old daughter Nahla Aubry. Martinez is the father of her 11-year-old son Maceo-Robert Martinez. Berry has been dating Grammy Award-winning musician Van Hunt since 2020.