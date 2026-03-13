‘Got Fools Falling In Love’: Halle Berry Gives Fans Whiplash In New Video That Has Some Saying Some Things Haven’t Changed

Halle Berry is the latest actress to take part in Kountry Wayne’s recent stir on the internet, declaring he wants a woman who is “’90s type of fine,” sparking debates across social media about which stars best represented that era.

Arguably, Berry’s name and those of other unforgettable women in entertainment emerged online, as fans got whiplash from seeing some of her best looks during that time, including when she starred in films like “Boomerang” and “B.A.P.S.”

Halle Berry set social media buzzing after joining the viral “What Were You Like in the ’90s?” trend and reminding fans why she was one of the decade’s most unforgettable stars. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

‘He Really Thought She was Gonna Stop Her Acting Career’: Halle Berry Issues Ice-Cold Comeback to Ex Who Said He Left Because She Didn’t Cook or Clean

But few would dispute that one name always floats near the top of that conversation: Halle Berry, the beauty from Ohio, whose so fine that she made being a crackhead in “Jungle Fever” look fine.

Berry recently joined the viral “What Were You Like in the ’90s?” trend, playfully reminding fans why she remains such a beloved figure.

The “Boomerang” star posted a montage that began with a present-day clip before cutting to a collection of throwback moments.

Text across the screen read, “Mom, what were you like in the ’90s?” before shifting into images from photo shoots, red carpet appearances, and scenes from classic films including “The Flintstones,” “Strictly Business” and “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge.”

had fools falling in love 😉 pic.twitter.com/G9ICiAo02w — Halle Berry (@halleberry) March 11, 2026

Berry captioned the post with a cheeky nod to one of her roles, writing that she “had fools falling in love [winky emoji],” a nod to her hit film “Why Do Fools Fall in Love.”

Fans immediately chimed in. One person playfully pushed back on the wording, writing, “Why just fools, why not smart people?”

Another commenter suggested the admiration never really stopped, asking, “Why are you using ‘had’ in the past tense as if you’re still not doing that?”

The nostalgia wave continued as more reactions rolled in.

One admirer praised her enduring look, saying, “You are the standard i have NEVER seen an average shot of HB. like wow.”

Another post summed up what many seemed to be thinking: “Halle berry really said ‘i’m going to age better than everyone who peaked in high school’ and then just did it for three decades straight.”

Berry’s post is part of a growing online trend where celebrities revisit their earlier years through nostalgic montages.

Maia Chinasa Campbell, from “In the House” and Tyrese’s love interest in “Sweet Lady,” had young brothers drooling online after her participation after year of being out of the public eye.

Fellow actress and “black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross recently shared her own take, opening her clip with footage from Paris Fashion Week before transitioning to modeling photos and runway moments from her younger days. “This trend is fun! Talk about a walk down memory lane!” she wrote.

Other familiar faces joined in as well. Stacey Dash revisited scenes from the film “Clueless,” while Morris Chestnut shared clips from some of his most recognizable roles, including “The Best Man” and “Boyz n the Hood.”

Choreographer Debbie Allen almost shut down the internet as she traced her stellar career through that epic decade. Her “A Different World” castmate, Jasmine Guy, also reminded the world why so many men at Hillman were in love with her.

Tatyana Ali also posted a nostalgic video that moved from footage of her reading to her children into throwback clips of Ashley Banks on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

While the online challenge focuses on the past, Berry has been open about how her outlook has evolved with time.

During a recent appearance on the “Sex With Emily” podcast, she reflected on how confidence has reshaped her perspective as she’s gotten older, explaining that she now feels more comfortable speaking up about what she wants in a relationship. That sense of self-assurance, she said, has made her current chapter especially fulfilling.

Her personal life has occasionally drawn headlines, including renewed discussions about her marriage to former baseball star David Justice in the 1990s after he recently shared his memories of the relationship.

Halle Berry trolls her ex-husband David Justice with her new man after he recently revealed he ended their marriage in 1997 because she wasn't a stay-at-home wife, but now he shows regret. "Phew…! Cooking, cleaning, and mothering," pic.twitter.com/dRYNzKfzvN — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) August 14, 2025

Berry appeared unfazed by the chatter and later responded with humor on social media after a fan joked about the old expectations placed on her during that era.

Today, the actress is engaged to her fiancé, Grammy Award–winning musician Van Hunt, whom she began dating in 2020. The viral trend offered a lighthearted reminder of the decade that helped define Berry’s career — and the lasting impact it continues to have.