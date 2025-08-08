‘He Has a Current Wife…Talking About Halle’: Halle Berry’s Ex David Justice Reveals She Asked Him to Marry Her After Only 5 Months of Dating, and He Only Accepted So She ‘Wouldn’t Feel Bad;’ Then Came the Bigger Shocks

Halle Berry, 58, and David Justice, 59, were once one of the most-talked-about celebrity couples on the planet.

After meeting at a MTV celebrity baseball game, the “Catwoman” actress and the then-Atlanta Braves baseball player tied the knot on New Years Day in 1993. Four years later, the marriage ended on a bitter note.

Berry secured a temporary restraining order against Justice following the couple separating. She accused the two-time World Series champion of threatening to break into her home.

Retired MLB player David Justice is spilling some time about his marriage to A-list actress Halle Berry. (Photo credits: 23davidjustice/Instagram; halleberry/Instagram)

Justice recently appeared on the “All The Smoke” sports podcast with retired NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. The conversation included the Braves Hall of Famer reflecting on his failed relationship with Berry.

“It really wasn’t a lot of negative attention until I decided to leave her in 1996,” Justice answered when asked to share his thoughts on having his personal life become gossip fodder because he was dating one of Hollywood’s brightest stars at the time.

He also stated, “She asked me to marry her after knowing me for five months. And I said, ‘OK.’ ‘Cause I couldn’t say no. I said, ‘OK.’ But I don’t know if my heart was really into it. But I didn’t want to make her feel bad.”

Justice went on to explain that the pair spent a lot of time apart as Berry filmed movies around the world and he remained a MLB standout in America. Post-marriage speculation appears to still haunt the 1990 National League Rookie of the Year.

“The one thing that hurts the most is, Halle had a relationship with a gentleman who hit her on the side of the head. She lost some hearing. But she never made him public, and I’m not going to make him public. I ain’t gonna do him like that, but I know who it is,” Justice told Barnes and Jackson.

The Cincinnati native continued, “But for people to think, ‘Oh, it had to be David Justice.’ Because the only person they associate her with was me. Now she said it was a former boyfriend. I’m not her former boyfriend. I was her husband, that’s different.”

Another one of Berry’s exes, R&B singer Christopher Williams, has also denied being the alleged abuser. Williams pointed the finger at Wesley Snipes, the “New Jack City” film actor who dated Halle early in her career.

“They said something like I busted her eardrum, and I’m tired of it. I never said it [before] but I’m so tired of people thinking I’m the guy [who did it]. Wesley Snipes busted her eardrum, not me,” Williams alleged in 2004, per E! News.

Today in 1997, Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry (30) divorced MLB outfielder David Justice (31) after more than 4 years of marriage. pic.twitter.com/8spmydcH4i — Howard Prince (@Howodd69) June 24, 2025

Justice providing details about his time being involved with Halle nearly 30 years after the break-up has ignited discussions about the former flames on social media. Baller Alert shared clips of his “All The Smoke” remarks on Instagram.

“Is he sitting up here with a wedding band on, talking about a relationship and a marriage that he had with Halle Berry a million years ago and he has a current wife?” one commenter wondered, referring to the fact that Justice is married to Rebecca Villalobos in February 2001.

Another commenter took issue with Justice spilling the tea on his ex-wife, writing, “Why are people so chatty these days! I miss the days of celebs having some mystique about and only told [the] public little to nothing [about] their private lives!”

Wesley Snipes & Halle Berry, my favorite sex symbols from the 90’s & beyond. pic.twitter.com/YVEYLAlFkh — Billy Porterhouse Steakumms (@yourditarrie_) April 24, 2023

“I thought everyone knew Wesley Snipes was the one [who] hit her and made her lose some hearing,” a third person stated in the comment section. However, someone replied, “There were multiple rumors… Wesley, David, and Christopher Williams.”

A more lighthearted reaction to Berry supposedly asking Justice for his hand in marriage read, “I was laughing until I saw he was worth 40 million dollars. I would have proposed too, lmao.”

“I’m glad he [is] coming clean about it. I definitely believe him. This was all a climb to the top,” one Justice supporter suggested. On the other hand, a critic of the father of three posted, “Hope none of my old work talks about me this long after 30 years.”

Justice moved on from Berry to start a family with Villalobos. He wed the jewelry designer in February 2001. They have three adult children together, David Justice Jr., DJ Justice, and Raquel Justice.

In addition to being romantically involved with Williams, Snipes, and Justice, Berry’s list of former beaus includes her second husband, singer Eric Benét. That marriage lasted from 2001 to 2005.

French actor Olivier Martinez became Berry’s third husband in 2013 before they divorced in 2015. Martinez and Berry share a son named Maceo-Robert Martinez. The Academy Award-winning actress also has a daughter, Nahla Ariela Aubry, with her ex-boyfriend, Gabriel Aubry.

Berry has been in a relationship with Grammy Award winner Van Hunt since 2020. In 2022, she said, “I fell in love with his mind, his conversation. I realized: I really like him. I really liked who he was, and I can’t say I felt that way before. I really believe I’ve found my person.”