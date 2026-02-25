‘That’s Why She Can’t Keep A Man’: Halle Berry Comes Clean About One Bedroom Detail That Has Fans Ready to Cover Their Ears

For as long as she’s been in the entertainment business, Halle Berry has been considered a sex symbol. This wasn’t a status she basked in, but that didn’t stop the world from telling her how beautiful she was.

Halle Berry opens up about her sex life with Van Hunt and what she isn’t doing in the bedroom. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/FilmMagic)

After three failed marriages, the “Catwoman” star has found love again in her fiancé, Van Hunt, and in this relationship, she seems to have a newfound enjoyment when it’s time to get intimate, and it’s all because she learned to speak up.

Berry opened up about this in the Tuesday, Feb. 24, episode of “Sex With Emily” and explained what’s changed for her when it comes to getting busy in the sheets.

She said, “Because with age comes this I have zero f-cks to give attitude, right? We’re just done worrying about everybody else’s feelings. This oxytocin leaves us.”

Oxytocin is a hormone that stimulates uterine contraction during childbirth, and it also helps milk to be released during breastfeeding. Additionally, it’s called a love hormone as bodies produce it during sexual arousal, when people fall in love, when parents form a bond in their child and also when trust is being built.

But Berry is correct that oxytocin levels decrease with age.

She continued, “That leaves our body and a beautiful thing happens, we stop caring about all of that. And so, why is it better? It’s better now because I can now say to my partner, ‘Here’s what I want. Here’s what I don’t want. This feels good. This does not.’ You might have heard that that was a good thing to do to a woman’s vagina, but it’s actually not. Not mine, anyway.”

She added, “It’s having the confidence to show up for myself and to realize that I deserve an orgasm also.”

The Oscar award-winning actress briefly painted a scenario of a woman pretending to climax to help the man’s ego and said those days for her are over.

“That’s putting his needs before our own,” she said. “And now I don’t do that anymore. I’m like, no, I come first like you come first to you. We both deserve to have this be a mutually enjoyable experience so we both can roll over and go to sleep because we feel good. Not one snoring and one looking at the ceiling like ‘What the hell am I doing?’”

Some fans on Page Six who felt Berry was being too open about her what some consider to be a private moment predicted that this would lead to the demise of her relationship.

One person said, “Sounds like she’s going to be single again soon…..” and another wrote, “That’s why she can’t keep a man.”

Others on Its Onsite’s Instagram page say Berry is late to the party.

“Auntie we been stop doing that,” said one commenter. Another wrote, “Nah who’s doing that? I’m quick to say get off me.”

Berry and Hunt, who is a Grammy award-winning artist, have been together since 2020. Just two weeks ago, she shared a relationship update on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and said that she and Hunt are officially engaged.