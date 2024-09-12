‘I’ve Been More Than This Body’: Halle Berry Drops Bombshell About Her Fading Looks Amid Backlash Over Half-Naked Dress Showing Off Her Assets

Halle Berry is aging gracefully with time, as she turned 58 almost a month ago. As she’s gotten older, she’s grown more confident to do whatever it is she wants to do.

Many can agree that the actress has still got it when it comes to her beauty, but the “Boomerang” star assures the public that if her looks ever do fade she won’t be upset about it.

In a Sept. 10 Marie Claire interview, the mother of two makes it clear that there is a lot more to her than her appearance.

Halley Berry says she has more to offer than her good look and nude selfies online. (Photo: @halleberry/Instagram.)

Berry said, “I’ve always known that I’ve been more than this face and more than this body,” before adding, “So when that starts to go, maybe for the first time in my life, people will focus on the other aspects of me that I think are way more interesting.”

The Academy Award winning actress has been regarded as one of the most attractive people since becoming an on-screen bombshell in the ’90s. Her roles as a love interest or main characters in classic films like “Boomerang,” “B.A.P.s,” “X-Men, and “Monster’s Ball” had fans raving about her looks, including her soft facial features and glowing smile.

Ms. Berry has even received a few shoutouts in songs like “Money Trees” by Kendrick Lamar, “Bath Salts” by DMX, and she also had a whole song named after her when New Orleans rapper Hurricane Chris dropped his 2009 single “Halle Berry (She’s Fine).”

sliding into Leo season ♌️ pic.twitter.com/Q2Syrg7Dxj — Halle Berry (@halleberry) July 27, 2023

All that is to say Berry is well aware of how attractive she is, but she chooses to let her other qualities get the spotlight for a change.

“It might feel good to have everybody look at you, but it’s always been a hollow win for me because I had nothing to do with how I came here looking,” she said. “I do have everything to do with the kind of mother that I am, the kind of partner that I’ve been, the movies that I’ve been a part of, the acting accolades I’ve garnered over the years, my charity work. I do take ownership over those things that I’ve worked really hard at, and if somebody finds value in those things that lights me up.”

Berry’s remarks arrive weeks after criticism about the mesh and lace dress Berry wore during the Los Angeles premiere of her latest movie, “The Union” in August. She wore a black low neck plunge, long-sleeved dress, which many mistook for lingerie and deemed as “inappropriate.” Others assumed she was having some kind of “mid-life crisis.”

Fans on and off line have had a front row view of Berry’s confidence level over the years. Whether that be uploading nude photos on her social media, or wearing risqué clothing on red carpets. Of course, with that comes opinionated trolls who heckle Berry about being too mature in age to be so skin-baring.

But as Berry said in a 2021 Harper’s Bazaar interview, “One of the benefits of aging — there are many — but one of them is you just start to not give a f-ck anymore. Excuse my French. But you just start to not give a f-ck!”