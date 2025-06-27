‘Please Stop Halle’: Fans Rush to Halle Berry’s Defense After Her Bikini Look Gets Slammed By Critics Who Say She’s ‘Trying to Hang on to Her Youth’

Halle Berry has once again ruffled feathers after posing in her bathing suit online.

The 58-year-old actress has been praised throughout her career for her beauty. But as of late she’s often reprimanded by fans for her risqué and carefree posts on Instagram.

For example, in the video she posted on Thursday, June 26, the “X-Men” star was seen celebrating her longtime boyfriend, Van Hunt, and the release of his new EP “A Heart Full Of Questions.” To further show support, she danced around the house to one of his songs in the fun video before an unexpected wardrobe mishap.

Halle Berry recently lost her bikini bottom while dancing to her man’s new music. (Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

In the clip, Berry is seen dancing around several rooms in nothing but a white bikini. The first scene shows her walking toward the camera while biting into a fruit. With his song “Prelims (mind n meat)” attached to the video, Hunt’s vocals soon come in with the lyrics “Oh, you can’t stop the rhythm” and “You can’t stop that beat.” During this point of the video, Berry swiftly shakes her hips.

As Hunt’s voice progresses through the song, so does Berry’s quirky dancing. In one of the final clips, Berry was again walking across the living room when suddenly her bikini bottoms fell down. She added a peach emoji to cover up her intimate areas and was heard laughing as she quickly darted off screen.

A voice from behind the camera, who is presumed to be Hunt’s, says “It’s still filming,” before she chuckles again and the video ends.

Keeping up the fun and supportive spirit, Berry told fans in the caption that they could find Hunt’s album on all streaming platforms writing, “When your man’s music is so good you just can’t help yourself !”

But commenters on the Daily Mail didn’t see the video as fun. In fact, many weren’t happy that Berry posted herself having a slip up.

One person said, “Wow…how low will she go for attention. A former great actress she’s nothing more than a sad, old lady trying to hang on to her youth. You almost 60! I’m embarrassed for you.”

Another who doubted that the wardrobe malfunction was an accident said, “It is clear that she pulled the string. Desperate much. Please stop Halle.”

But not all comments were derogatory. She also got compliments consisting of the usual praise for how good she looks to be almost 60 years old.

“I think that’s the best 58 year old body I’ve ever seen. She’s a beautiful woman,” said one.

Another typed, “Wow! I can’t believe she is 58! If I had that body in my 50s I would be walking naked!”

By now Berry could not care less about the comments she receives about her body, sexy attire, or looks, because she’s gotten criticized for them all before.

She’s recently worn red carpet looks that have a sexy detail to them like a cutout or sheer material. Some observers aren’t shy about give their opinions on these choices, and several say she’s aged out of those type of clothes.

Last year, she posed nearly naked with her rescue cats in an Instagram post showing her wearing nothing but black underwear. She got backlash for that post as well, but those haters were wasting their breath, because the “Catwoman” didn’t seem to care.

In fact, she spoke about having self-confidence later in life in a 2021 interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“[Being on Instagram] has been really liberating,” she said. “Now with social media, I can control what people know about me and how I present it. One of the benefits of aging — there are many — but one of them is you just start to not give a f-ck anymore. Excuse my French. But you just start to not give a f-ck!”