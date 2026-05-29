‘Girl What Did You Say?’: Halle Berry Fumbles on Live TV After Completely Mishearing Question and Thinking of Her Fiancé Instead

Halle Berry might need to either clean her ears or get her mind out of the gutter.

The “Boomerang” star returned to “Today with Jenna and Sheinelle” where she reflected on her career which has spanned over the last 35 years, as well as her advocacy for wellness.

Halle Berry gets flustered on TV after mishearing Jenna Bush Hager on “Today.” (Photo: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

However, the May 28 chat between Berry, Jenna Bush Hager, and Sheinelle Jones almost got too spicy for daytime television.

The two hosts had the actress play a lighthearted segment called “Pink Chair Questionnaire” where she answered a series of fun get-to-know-you questions. Bush Hager asked Berry things like, “Do you have a nickname that no one knows,” “What’s your TV guilty pleasure,” and “What’s the song you can’t stop playing right now?”

But it was the questions that followed that really turned the heat up during the conversation.

Bush Hager, turned to the producers off-camera and said, “Do we have time for one more?” Once she got the greenlight, she quickly asked Berry, “Biggest ick?”

Berry, visbly shocked, proceeded to repeat the question by saying “Biggest….?”

Jones asked Bush Hager, “ick” to clarify if that is what she said, and Bush Hager repeated the word to confirm.

An embarrassed Berry said “Oh” and quickly buried her face in her hands as the crew, Bush Hager, and Jones all reacted to Berry’s naughty mixup.

Bush Hager’s fast pronunciation of the question made Berry mishear her. She thought the question was referencing the size of a male’s genitalia.

Am I the only one who heard it?? pic.twitter.com/NyMxykmOro — Halle Berry (@halleberry) May 28, 2026

After the funny word blunder, Jones playfully hit Berry on the shoulder with her cue card and Bush Hager’s jaw remained opened, Berry said, “It sounded like that didn’t it?”

“No. No you are naughty,” Jones replied.

Berry responded, “Oh – it did to me. I was going to say Van’s.”

The Academy Award-winning star has been dating Grammy winner Van Hunt since 2020. The two recently announced their engagement in February.

After chuckling a bit, Bush Hager admitted, “There was something about the word ‘Biggest’ with the word ‘Ick’ she’s right. We should’ve five-second delayed.”

One fan reacting to the clip had a similar reaction to Berry’s writing, “Girl, what did you say??????”

Someone else pointed out Berry’s facial expression when she initially misheard the question.

They said, “Omg that was so funny. The look on Halle’s face.”

A third person held Bush Hager accountable writing, “Jenna gotta pause or work on her enunciation.”

Another person who was skeptical of the hosts and producers said, “Plz they thought it too as they made up the question their minds are just as dirty.”

Someone else joked, “Intrusive thoughts got the best of Halle Berry.”

One person shared their reasoning why the actress would be having those thoughts on her mind. They said, “That man be putting auntie through the mattress and the headboard.”

Berry has been pretty open about her sex life recently and encourages women to be vocal about their needs in the bedroom.

In fact, in February, she went on the “Sex With Emily” podcast where she talked about refusing to pretend about climaxing during intercourse.

She spoke about how women often pretend so that the men feel good about themselves during the act, but that may leave women unsatisfied.

“That’s putting his needs before our own. And now I don’t do that anymore,” she said. “I’m like, ‘No, I come first like you come first to you,’” Berry continued. “We both deserve to have this be a mutually enjoyable experience, so we both can roll over and go to sleep because we feel good — not one snoring and the other one looking at the ceiling, going, ‘What the hell?’”

@sexwithemily “No more jackhammer sex.” Yes, we went there. When @halleberry says she’s done performing and fully in her pleasure era, she means it. In this podcast episode recorded live @eudemoniasummit we get into the shift from people-pleasing to pleasure, what it takes to have real intimacy, and what happens when you finally stop settling for sex that doesn’t feel good. I loved this conversation, and I know you will too ❤️ Full episode drops tomorrow on Sex With Emily🎧 Watch full episode live on YouTube or listen wherever you get your podcasts ❤️ ♬ original sound – Emily Morse

Another huge moment when this topic was brought up in her career was the controversial sex scene with her and Billy Bob Thorton in their 2001 film “Monster’s Ball.”

Some Black viewers of the movie felt it was distasteful that she would play a Black character who formed a sexual relationship with a white man who killed her husband.

The scene was so intense that some fans suspected the two really committed the act onscreen.

She debunked the rumor by saying “it’s just not true.”

Though it wasn’t her most beloved role, it earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress, making her the only Black woman who has won in the category, an honor she still holds almost 25 years later.