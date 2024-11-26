‘He Has All The Money In the World’: Jeff Bezos Slammed for Leaving ‘Ride or Die’ Ex-Wife MacKenzie After Fiancée Lauren Sánchez’s ‘Awkward’ Update About Their Wedding

Critics are convinced that Jeff Bezos won’t experience happily ever after when he marries Lauren Sánchez despite traditional vows stating, “till death do us part.”

The Amazon co-founder has been engaged to the former Los Angeles reporter since 2023 but began dating her in 2018. The couple has been tight-lipped about when they plan to get hitched, but media reports speculate that a winter wedding may be on the horizon.

Sánchez reluctantly spilled to the “Today” show that she’s “getting to it right now” with planning and “thinking about the dress” she’ll wear down the aisle. The 54-year-old excitedly gushed that “life is just beginning” but did not provide any hints about the grand event’s details during the Nov. 20 appearance.

Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez is accused of using “plots and schemes” to secure a marriage to the Amazon co-founder. (Photo: Laurenwsanchez/Instagram.)

Bezos, 60, was married to his first wife, MacKenzie Scott, for 25 years and welcomed four children: three sons and a daughter. The co-parents split in 2019, a year after the billionaire businessman was caught having an affair with Sánchez. Their divorce was finalized that same year with a massive $38 billion settlement paid to the mother of Bezos’ kids.

To this day, Scott remains one of the wealthiest women after acquiring a 4 percent cut of the Amazon empire she helped Bezos build. But speculative online sleuths suspect that Sánchez is not as in love with the corporate giant; instead, it is suspected that her relationship with Bezos is nothing more than a steppingstone.

Jeff Bezos divorced his ride or die, for lauren sanchez . Why do men do this? #MacKenzieScott pic.twitter.com/mSANEI4kcN — What's Da Bizness (@whatsdabizness) November 21, 2024

A critic wrote in the comment section of The Daily Mail’s post, “I think this woman plots and schemes every move that she does from getting pregnant by the football player to landing the very successful agent and then to Jeff Bezos it’s a scheduled act planned and schemed to get where she’s at, I don’t think she has an honest emotion in her entire body.”

The former Fox News personality is a mother of three. She shares a son with ex-NFL player Tony Gonzalez and two kids with ex-husband, celebrity agent Patrick Whitehall, with whom she was married to when her romance with Bezos began. In fact, the agent is reportedly responsible for innocently introducing the pair.

When Sánchez and Bezos became engaged last year, a purported insider told People, “She found the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with and they felt the time was right,” and that, “He has all the money in the world, and what was missing was someone to share it with, and everybody on both sides is very happy.”

Bezos is worth an estimated $213.5 billion and Sanchez $30 million.

Awkward moment Lauren

Sanchez calls out Today hosts for asking about her wedding to Jeff Bezos pic.twitter.com/NM8DU3dn9A — Simo saadi🇲🇦🇵🇸🇺🇸 (@Simo7809957085) November 26, 2024

But with the licensed pilot carefully crafting a social presence that seldom includes her fiancé— even Sánchez’ Instagram comments have been limited to thwart remarks about her relationship — few are buying the story of the pending nuptials. “There is no upcoming wedding. That is why she can’t talk about it specifically,” guessed one person online.

Other hot takes focused on the e-commerce magnate, with one person tweeting, “Jeff Bezos divorced his ride or die, for lauren sanchez . Why do men do this?”

And another remarked, “Even if he marries her, he’ll be onto something else…he enjoys the attention that she brings even though it’s for shock value He sees himself as geek…and he can’t believe he got the hot girl from high school now, but that will grow old very soon.”

Scott tried her hand at a second marriage with Seattle teacher Dan Jewett in 2021. They divorced the following year.