‘He Is a Show-Off. … So Is Sanchez’: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Wedding Planners Fire Back at Venice Protesters, Insist Precautions Were Taken to Avoid Disrupting Locals with Lavish Ceremony

Billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos, 61, and award-winning media personality Lauren Sánchez, 55, are set to wed in Venice, Italy, in the coming days.

Some residents of the City of Canals have called out the Amazon founder and his fiancée for choosing their international city for their upcoming three-day celebration.

According to reports, a “No Space for Bezos” protest movement is pushing back against the “oligarch.” Officials are also expecting demonstrators to block canals and streets in protest of the wedding.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez plan to wed in a multi-million-dollar ceremony in Venice has caused controversy among residents. (Photo: Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Event planners Lanza & Baucina Limited released a statement addressing the concerns of Italians worried that Bezos and Sánchez‘s nuptials will disrupt the Venice community.

The company, founded by Prince Antonio Licata di Baucina and Count Riccardo Lanza, insisted that their clients instructed them to minimize disturbances caused by the incoming wedding-goers.

“Before the recent news of protests arose, we had worked for there to be minimal negative impact or disruption to the lives of Venetians and the city’s visitors,” Lanza & Baucina Limited stated, per Page Six.

The statement continued, “We have always acknowledged the wider debate and critical issues surrounding the city’s future, and from the outset our client has been honoured to support the city and its all-important lagoon through non-profit organisations and associated projects.”

A source also told the outlet that the couple donated to Venice area charities in April 2025 as part of their wedding planning, as well as an additional 80% of their wedding provisions were reportedly sourced from Venetian vendors.

Lanza & Baucina Limited also dispelled rumors that Bezos and Sánchez were “taking over” Venice by booking the city’s entire fleet of gondolas and water taxis. Local authorities backed up those denials.

“The many speculations and fake news circulating about Jeff Bezos’ wedding are completely unfounded,” city officials said in response to the widespread online gossip surrounding the event.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro projected that the Bezos wedding will bring a “million-dollar” economic boost to Venice, with the couple rumored to be spending between $9.5 million and $11 million on the lavish event.

Only 200 guests have supposedly been invited to the luxurious extravaganza in Venice, which is expected to take place on June 24, 25, and 26.

The list of attendees reportedly is set to include Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ivanka Trump, Eva Longoria, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and other celebrities.

Page Six readers reacted to the uneasiness and irritation surrounding Bezos’ arrival in Venice with his New Mexico-born fiancée for the pair’s wedding rites.

TMZ Exclusive: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have changed the game when it comes to "foam fingers" … see foam party pics days before exchanging bling for their ring fingers!



(📸 SplashNews https://t.co/BF7T06Oubz pic.twitter.com/e7a6BAwu5K — TMZ (@TMZ) June 23, 2025

“This seems like a fragile city to choose. The slightest damage will be big news, and any inconvenience to residents will be really unappreciated,” one person wrote in the comment section.

A more critical commenter expressed, “Bezos simply had to make a statement. He demanded a grand wedding in Venice. WHY? Good point. He is a show-off. Period. So is Sanchez. Neither of them knows how to be discreet. All that money. So little common sense/class.”

However, a supporter of Sánchez and Bezos posted, “Get real, people. Tourism is the lifeblood of Venice. They’ve been generous and respectful. You can’t have it both ways. Deal with it.”

“The protesters just sound jealous of Bezos, to me,” commented another backer of the fourth-wealthiest person on the planet.

In addition, a Bezos critic posted, “Thank you, people of Venice. To hell with Bezos and his celebrity guests.” In contrast, one commenter suggested, “Oh, get over it. The [money] they bring in will make the inconvenience worth it.”

Bezos proposed to Sánchez in May 2023. The Blue Origin founder repeatedly presented the best-selling author with a $2.5 million, 30-carat diamond engagement ring.

Both Bezos and Sánchez will be entering into their second marriage. He married MacKenzie Tuttle (now Scott) in 1993. They had four children together before divorcing in April 2019.

Sánchez was married to talent agent Patrick Whitesell from August 2005 to October 2019. They share a son and a daughter. She also has a son with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez.

Considering Bezos and Sánchez went public with their relationship in July 2019, the pair was accused of cheating on their respective then-spouses. The alleged extramarital affair was never confirmed.