‘Got the Bill Belichick Fever!’: Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom Both 48, Reportedly Butting Heads Over 27-Year-Old Sydney Sweeney After One Flirty Move

Were NFL legend Tom Brady and “The Lord of the Rings” cast member Orlando Bloom competing for the attention of “Euphoria” actress Sydney Sweeney?

A new unconfirmed report claims Brady and Bloom were seeking the attention of the new Hollywood “It Girl” at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and media personality Lauren Sánchez’s wedding.

Bezo and Sánchez hosted a three-day celebration in Venice, Italy, which culminated with a star-studded ceremony on June 27, 2025. The guest list for the nuptials included Brady, Bloom, Sweeney, and other high-profile celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Usher.

According to RadarOnline, Sweeney, 27, interacted with Bloom, 48, and Brady, 48, at the lavish, multi-million-dollar nuptials. She allegedly had flirty chats with the English actor and danced with the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Rumors of a potential love triangle involving Syndey Sweeny, Tom Brady, and Orlando Bloom continues to heat up. (Photo credits: sydney_sweeney/Instagram; tombrady/Instagram; orlandobloom/Instagram)

“She’s playing down the possibility of romance with either of them,” an unnamed source told the tabloid before adding, “She’s stayed in touch with Tom, but she may choose to keep him in the friend zone, along with Orlando. Time will tell.”

X users have been sharing their takes on the possibility that Sweeney could link up with Brady or Bloom. As far as the former New England Patriots quarterback, one person on the platform tweeted, “Old enough to be her father.”

Someone else referenced Brady’s former 73-year-old Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s romantic relationship with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, by tweeting, “He got the Bill Belichick fever! Goat!”

Plus, a Brady supporter praised the three-time NFL Most Valuable Player. The fan declared, “Multiple Super Bowls, winning Fanatics Fest, best friends with Gronk, now chatting it up with Sweeney… Tom is living a different life.”

When Bloom was spotted walking with Sweeney in Italy the morning after the Bezos-Sánchez wedding, an X poster warned, “Oh god, girl stay away from him.” However, Bloom’s ex-fiancée, pop singer Katy Perry, caught a stray when a tweeter exclaimed, “Jesus, what an upgrade that is!”

Sweeney, Brady, and Bloom all experienced headline-grabbing breakups over the past three years. In May 2025, Sydney ended her three-year engagement to Jonathan Davino after unproven speculation that she cheated on her longtime fiancé.

Brady’s marriage to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen lasted from 2009 to 2022. Bündchen moved on to dating jiujitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

Bündchen and Valente had their first child together in February. She already shares two children with Brady. The retired football player also has a child by his ex-girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan.

Bloom began dating Perry in January 2016 before that relationship came to an end in June 2025, just days before Bezos and Sánchez’s Italian wedding.

Perry gave birth to Bloom’s daughter. The “Firework” hitmaker and the “To The Edge” adventure series star were engaged for five years before the split. Bloom’s ex-wife, supermodel Miranda Kerr, is the mother of his oldest child.

Rumors of Sweeney “playing it cool” with Brady and Bloom after crossing paths at the wedding of Bezos and Sánchez, was not the only gossip to emerge about the Primetime Emmy Award nominee’s trip to Venice.

“Sydney’s not that close with Jeff or Lauren,” an anonymous insider informed celebrity news columnist Rob Shuter in July 2025. “But she got invited to their Venice wedding for a reason — business.”

Another unidentified person told Shuter that there was “definitely some tension” between Sánchez and Sweeney over Bezos supposedly investing in Sydney’s rumored upcoming luxury lingerie line.

Sweeney’s connection to the fashion industry recently put her in the internet’s crosshairs. The “White Lotus” season one star came under fire for a controversial American Eagle jeans advertisement that critics accused of promoting white supremacist ideology.

American Eagle’s commercial featuring Sweeney plays on the words “jeans” and “genes” that some viewers interpreted as subtly glorifying eugenics. The clothing retailer chose “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans” as the campaign’s slogan.

The attention on the ad led to reporters revealing that Sweeney registered as a Republican in Florida’s Monroe County in June 2024, five months before the polarizing presidential election where now-President Donald Trump defeated then-Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump weighed in on the American Eagle dispute and Sweeney being a member of his political party.

“She’s a registered Republican?” Trump asked when questioned about Sweeney’s political affiliation while speaking to the press at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on August 3.

The GOP leader continued, “Oh, now I love her ad. Is that right? You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That’s one I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic.”