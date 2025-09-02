‘Look at Her’: Ivanka Trump Flaunts Her Beach Bod in Bikini Photos, But Fans Get Distracted as They Zoom In 

Ivanka Trump has been living the good life since stepping away from politics. With the White House in the rearview, the businesswoman has managed to carve out more time for her family.

Throughout the summer months, Donald Trump’s oldest daughter has posted carousels of her family’s travels, which means fans have been getting their fair share of seeing spicy photos of her in a bathing suit.

Ivanka Trump shows off her beach body in new bikini pics. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

In her own words, “There’s no place I feel more free, more grounded, and more at peace than in the ocean.”

Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, are parents to three children: daughter Arabella, 13, and sons Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 8.

‘I Bet Her Dad Added These’: New Photos of Ivanka Trump Send Fans Into a Frenzy Weeks After Her Viral Bikini Pics

A Labor Day weekend collection of days spent beachside was no exception. Some of the images were of Ivanka canoodling with Jared and snapshots of her sons and other family members during a fishing outing.

In some of the uploads, she was observed sporting a teal two-piece bikini as she stood on a paddleboard, and in another flick, she was captured from behind as she wore a yellow, stringy bikini and looked out at the ocean.

Her solo scenes were a glimmer of paradise for Instagram followers who swarmed to her comments with adulation. “Bahamas Barbie, wistfully gazing to the side so that all can admire her beauty,” wrote one user.

Ivanka Trump catches flak for her feet after posting a carousel of family beach day photos. (Photographed: Ivanka Trump with one her sons and husband, Jared Kushner via @ivankatrump/Instagram)

A second admirer gushed that Ivanka has “legs for dayyysssss.” A third person remarked, “D—n her phat a—.”

But not everyone was left drooling at the post. One person zoomed in on her body when they commented, “D—n, look at her feet.” Someone else wrote that she was “looking like merchandise.”

Multiple others rambled that there was “so much privilege in one post” and that the Kushner-Trump family was “living so out of reality.”

The Georgetown University alum and Kushner both served as advisers to Donald Trump during his first presidential term. The couple scotched any possibility of continuing their Washington careers ahead of the Republican’s return to office.